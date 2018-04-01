Kellyanne Conway Is The White House Leaker, Says Ronald Kessler

White House aides have seen her text messages sent to journalists.

If claims by author Ronald Kessler were true, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, maybe the next one to get fired.

Appearing on CNN with Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” Kessler said that President Donald Trump’s trusted advisor is responsible for several White House leaks.

Kessler in his new book, The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, said that while interviewing Conway, she said a lot of “mean,” “cutting,” “untrue” things about Reince Priebus. Kessler, however, did not include what she said in the book because he felt it would be unfair to Priebus.

Conway also told Kessler that Jared and Ivanka leak things about Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist.

He added that the White House aides have seen the text messages that Conway had sent to the members of the press. Trump’s senior advisor also recently came under fire for an ethics violation when she advocated for Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s recent Senate election.

Jared and Ivanka

Kessler’s new book will be out on Tuesday. Although it’s meant to be pro-Trump, Kessler had taken a dig at Trump’s family members — Ivanka and Jared. He pointed out that the First Daughter and her husband were responsible for some of the worst decisions taken by President Trump. A few among them are firing of former FBI director James Comey (who was then investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S election) and the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as the White House Communications director (who was booted out because he used abusive language during a phone call with a journalist).

Kessler said that Trump would obviously not fire his family members, but the President had suggested that maybe they should go back to New York, implying that he didn’t want them at the White House.

Today, President Trump shared his vision for modernizing our nation's #Infrastructure and preparing the American #Workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Together we will continue to rebuild a stronger and more prosperous America! ???????? pic.twitter.com/giOBNaKY5c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2018

On Hope Hicks, Kessler remarked that the former White House Communications Director, who was close to Trump, did not show a sound judgment. Hicks, along with Steve Bannon, pushed for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“I don’t think her judgment is that wonderful,” he said.

On his upcoming book, Kessler said that he had made sure to keep the content truthful.