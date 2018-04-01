Ryan Reynolds Finally Responds To Blake Lively Divorce Rumors: ‘I Wish’

The 'Deadpool 2' star shut down rumors that his marriage to Blake Lively is headed for trouble (or did he?).

Ryan Reynolds has responded to rumors that his marriage to actress Blake Lively is on the rocks in the most ambiguous way possible. The Deadpool actor, whose sense of humor has earned him more than 10 million followers on Twitter, has addressed the rumor in a recent tweet, according to Bustle.

The 41-year-old actor referenced an IBTimes India article that cited an OK! Magazine insider as saying that the celebrity couple “is struggling to spend quality time,” hinting at an imminent divorce. But Reynolds mocked the rumor on his Twitter account in a playful manner.

“I wish,” Ryan Reynolds wrote. “I could use a little ‘me time.'”

Ryan Reynolds sent those who aren’t familiar with the Deadpool 2 actor’s sense of humor into a frenzy, as they thought Reynolds had just confirmed the divorce rumors. But millions of Reynolds’ diehard fans knew that he was joking around, as the actor is no stranger to roasting his wife on the social media platform. His wife of six years, meanwhile, can stand up for herself and mock her husband in return.

The insider who was originally quoted by OK! Magazine claimed that the couple struggled to find quality time because of their busy work schedule. The unnamed source went on to explain that the actor had been working “out of town” for the past “few years,” while his wife stayed home with their children.

“The distance between them has taken its toll,” the unnamed insider claimed.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, share two daughters, James, 3, and Ines, 1.

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Last year, Reynolds and Lively trolled each other with funny social media posts on each others’ birthdays. On Lively’s birthday, the Deadpool actor took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday and featured a photo of himself with more than half of Lively’s face cropped out.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

A few months later, Lively returned the favor by wishing her husband a happy birthday on Twitter. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday, baby,” alongside a photo of Ryan Gosling and half of her husband’s face cropped out.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern back in 2010. The duo began dating the following year. In November 2017, Reynolds poked fun at his wife for looking unattractive. That month, the actress was spotted make-up free on the streets of Dublin, Ireland, while filming The Rhythm Section. Reynolds shared one of the photos of Lively’s disheveled look, writing in the caption, “#nofilter.”

Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated film Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18. The first installment, which was released in February 2016, was a huge box office hit, raking in more than $780 million worldwide and becoming one of the most critically acclaimed superhero action-comedy movies in recent years.