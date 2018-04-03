'Black Panther' debuted with a roar at the box office in its debut. It has now achieved a few more milestones on top of becoming a billion dollar film.

Black Panther may not be at the top of the box office, but it has racked up a number of milestones since its debut in theaters. The Marvel film managed after seven weeks to gross $19 million worldwide and finished in third place for Easter weekend.

Black Panther on March 25 became the highest earning superhero movie of all time. Out of the total grossed around the globe, the movie brought in domestically $11.26 million. In addition, the total amount in North America is $650.9 million. It has accumulated a total of $1.273 billion.

According to a Forbes report, Black Panther is in 11th place right between Beauty and the Beast ($1.264 billion in 2017), and Frozen ($1.277 billion in 2013/2014). Furthermore, it is the seventh biggest gross for a seventh-weekend release. The news article goes on to explain it is just a matter of time until the movie eventually becomes one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time.

“Once the Chadwick Boseman flick moves up a spot on the all-time domestic grossers list, it will also become the highest-grossing movie to A) not open on the exact same pre-Christmas weekend like Titanic, Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens did and B) the biggest domestic total for any movie earned in a singular calendar year.”

IronMan 3:

Budget- $200 million.

Box Office- $1.2 Billion. Robert Downey Jr- $50 million Black Panther:

Budget- $200 million

Box Office- $1.2 Billion Chadwick Boseman- $ 3 million

Michael B. Jordan- $1 million

Lupita Nyong'o- $1 million pic.twitter.com/wJNgEPGHo4 — kehindebadejo (@kehindebadejo) March 23, 2018

Milestones have been remarkable for the film. Black Panther became particularly popular on a social media network. The most-mentioned film on Twitter was indeed this one. As reported by Inquisitr, Black Panther was tweeted 35 million times.

The movie’s character, plot, script, and story have really enticed moviegoers to watch the film. Black Panther will jump past Jurassic World. It is estimated by the end of the week to surpass Titanic and perhaps become the third-largest domestic earner of all time.

'Black Panther' hits 5 box office more milestones as it tops 'Jurassic World'https://t.co/JJKobZcrMY pic.twitter.com/L8hdpvulGF — Forbes (@Forbes) April 2, 2018

The film dominated the box office and maintained the top grossing position for some time. The film to dethrone Black Panther was Pacific Rim 2. Box Office Mojo underestimated what sort of numbers the movie would produce as far as the forecast and gross total.

“At the top, Universal and Legendary’s Pacific Rim Uprising delivered an estimated $28 million three-day opening from 3,708 locations. While not a stellar opening for a film of this size, it is well above Mojo’s forecast as well as above Universal’s expectations heading into the weekend.”

THIS IS BIG! @theblackpanther is now the fifth film to ever hit $650 million domestically at the box office.

It's less than $10 million away from leapfrogging to the #3 spot! #blackpanther #WakandaForever #marvel pic.twitter.com/bTIwr7n9H5 — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) April 2, 2018

It will be interesting to see what the totals for Black Panther will be in the following days. Finally, once the movie exits theaters and the total gross is calculated, it will definitely make this a very successful superhero character for our modern times.