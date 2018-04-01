Kris Jenner Is Not ‘Pregnant At 62,’ Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

If you think it sounds like a joke, you're right.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian clan matriarch, is no stranger to being pregnant. But now a tabloid is claiming that she is going to have another baby at the ripe old age of 62. The Hollywood Gossip claimed that an insider source has informed them that Jenner has a bun in the oven. The website goes on to say that the world’s most famous momager felt a bit jealous seeing her daughter go through the experience of gestating humans and wanted to get in on the action.

“Kris simply saw the joy on Kylie and Khloe’s faces when they were pregnant,” the alleged insider source said before adding that Kris was even curious about whether she would be able to get pregnant at this age. They also say that she went to doctors to find out if she could and found out that it was possible.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, Kris Jenner is about three months into her pregnancy, i.e., near the end of her third trimester. So, her baby should be here during the last quarter of 2018. Hollywood Gossip’s sources say that she doesn’t know if the baby is a boy or a girl as of yet.

If this story sounds fishy to you, then you have good instincts. When you get to the end of the article, the tabloid confesses that the article is an April Fools joke. Despite their admission that the story is fake, the article does not seem so different from the articles that these tabloid publications normally put out. Also, people often don’t read to the bottom of the article before they share it on social media. So, The Hollywood Gossip is potentially responsible for spreading another ridiculous rumor about the Kardashian Jenner family.

As Gossip Cop reported, the story has been popping up in search results for the keyword “Kris Jenner.” Also, this isn’t the first time that a tabloid has claimed that Kris Jenner was about to become a mother again. According to Gossip Cop, Closer published a story which said that Kris planned to adopt a child. That story was not published on April Fool’s Day and was debunked by the celebrity rumor watchdog.