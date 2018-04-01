Another Twist To Lil Wayne And Birdman’s Relationship

Lil Wayne and Birdman are two hip-hop artists who have had a fairly tumultuous relationship following the former’s dramatic split from Baby’s Cash Money Records. And as things stand, they are still locked in a court battle involving Weezy’s alleged outstanding payments from the studio. According to a recent report by Eurweb, Wayne filed a motion in February forcing Birdman to produce additional documents concerning Drake and Nicki Minaj.

This was in an attempt to have his contract with the label voided. He accused Cash Money of withholding tens of millions of dollars in payments, including a $8 million advance related to his still unreleased album “Tha Carter V. And now, according to a report by TMZ, Lil Wayne made an appearance at Birdman’s soundtrack release party on Saturday. The event was held at Studio 23 in Miami. And although the two men hung out together, Wayne was conspicuously missing from any of the 18 soundtracks released by the music mogul.

The two have of late been seen together at numerous events with some reports indicating that this has been largely coincidental. That said, Weezy reportedly attended Birdman Jr’s birthday party last month at Liv Miami. Brian was celebrating his 21st birthday. According to Urban Islands, Lil Wayne reportedly has no issues with Birdman, his family or crew and generally treats him like a brother.

Birdman later on posted a picture of Lil Wayne and his son during the event on social media, captioning it, “MY SON 21st BDAY @bryan_jr with his big brother @liltunechi #we all good over here #YMCMBLOOD #LIV on Sunday #OVO CHAIN”. During an interview with Rap Up earlier this year to promote his Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story documentary, he promised fans that Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V album would be released by the end of the year, although this was what he also said last year.

The album’s release has been held up for numerous reasons, including the lawsuits in court in regard to it. Birdman also said some good things about Lil Wayne stating that he is an exceptional artist who brought a lot of success to the label. He compared him to Tupac Shakur, saying the deceased rapper had 100 songs, but Tunechi had 100 features.