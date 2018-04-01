’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Spoilers: Hannah Baker May Leave Before End Of Second Season, ‘Express’ Reports

Actress Katherine Langford has been dropping hints that her character will soon be leaving the show.

While 13 Reasons Why is still not back, the rumors surrounding Season 2 are already heating up and one potential spoiler hints that Hannah Baker may be leaving the show before the season ends.

The show’s Season 2 release date has been the subject of many viral rumors, with reports claiming that Netflix was planning to release it on March 31 secretly. While that never came to pass, there are still plenty of rumors about what will actually happen in the season — and Express speculated that there could be a major exit coming.

The U.K. media outlet noted that Katherine Langford, the actress who plays Hannah Baker, dropped a major hint that her character is on the way out. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Langford dropped a heavy hint that other characters were stepping into the spotlight.

“It’s funny because I just wrapped and I think a lot of this season for me is about letting Hannah go,” she said (via Entertainment Weekly). “It’s a different story than season one and I think that’s a good thing. This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I’m excited about.”

Langford then dropped what appeared to be a heavy hint that Hannah Baker would be done with the show sometime in the near future.

“As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more,” she said.

With no details yet on casting or shooting schedules beyond the second season, fans will be left waiting to see if Hannah Baker does end up leaving.

The frank nature of Hannah’s suicide drew some criticism in the first season of 13 Reasons Why, and it does not appear that the show will be backing off in the next season. While there are no clear spoilers for how they will continue to address the suicide, show writer Nic Sheff wrote in Vanity Fair that he was proud of how they approached the topic and would continue to face it head-on.

“When it comes to suicide, I believe the message should be exactly the same,” he wrote.

“Facing these issues head-on—talking about them, being open about them—will always be our best defense against losing another life. I’m proud to be a part of a television series that is forcing us to have these conversations, because silence really does equal death. We need to keep talking, keep sharing, and keep showing the realities of what teens in our society are dealing with every day. To do anything else would be not only irresponsible, but dangerous.”

Netflix has since responded to the controversy and now adds a content warning before episodes of 13 Reasons Why.

While this may offer some general direction for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, there is still no clear idea on how long Hannah Baker will be on the show — and still no indication exactly when the show will be released, either.