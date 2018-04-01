Melania Trump And Donald Trump Hold Hands As They Arrive At Easter Church Service After Affair Allegations

Melania and Donald Trump attended an Easter church service at Palm Beach and put on a united front as they arrived.

The couple visited a service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal church, near the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, also known as the “Winter White House.”

The first lady and her husband visited the church for Easter last year.

The couple held hands and were photographed smiling at each other amid allegations of Donald Trump having affairs with an ex-playboy model Karen McDougal and an adult actress, Stormy Daniels.

The President’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, joined them at the church service. No other Trump family members attended the church service. The first lady wore a pink and white embroidered dress, along with stylish sunglasses and white heels.

A sign at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, was vandalized with red paint amid reports that the President was golfing at the property.

As the President entered the church, he gave some brief comments about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and Mexico.

The 71-year-old reiterated his tweets where he demanded that Mexico helps with border control. The President also blamed the Democrats for border patrol agents being unable to do their jobs effectively.

Trump also tweeted there would be “no more DACA deal,” and followed up at the church saying the “Democrats blew it,” stating that the DACA recipients would otherwise have had a “great” chance, according to theHill.

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Melania Trump has not commented on the allegations made against the President publicly. However, through her spokesperson, the first lady demanded that her son Barron is left out of the news stories and denied the report that she is unhappy in her marriage.

Trump threatened to end the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he described as Mexico’s “cash cow,” if the country doesn’t increase its efforts to reduce the flow of immigrants coming across the border.

The President also claimed that Mexico uses US immigration laws as a laughing stock. Trump has threatened on many occasions to force Mexico to build the wall, but the country has been adamant that it will not.