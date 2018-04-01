Donald Trump ‘Pee Tape’ Is Yours To Steal In ‘Far Cry 5’

A mission in the madly anticipated FPS game will require gamers to recover the alleged "pee tape" from a luxury suite in “Kremlandia.”

The Donald Trump “pee tape” may or may not exist in the actual world, but in the virtual world of Ubisoft’s fifth installment of its famous Far Cry franchise, it almost certainly does.

According to Screen Rant, Far Cry 5, which had its initial release earlier this week, has a mission called the “Patriots Act,” a direct reference to the hugely controversial actual Patriot Act first enacted by President George W. Bush after the 9/11 attacks. The act gave American authorities sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspected terrorists without the need of having law enforcement agencies to secure a warrant from a court first. During the mission, the player is instructed by a special agent, who claims to have been sent by the “Big Man” himself, to recover a “pee tape,” which, if its contents were released to the public, would cause major embarrassment for one of the game’s main antagonists.

“I need you to recover a tape that, if released, could make him look bad to the public. I tracked it here, to a member of Joseph’s happy family. He’s stashed it somewhere, and that’s where you come in.”

If there was any doubt what the “pee tape” in Far Cry 5 refers to, it is laid to rest by the fact that the player has to steal the tape from “a luxury suite” in “Kremlandia.” Now that’s not what we would call subtle, is it?

There are plenty of other hints along the way. For example, the reward for recovering the tape successfully is a promotion to the position of Chief of Staff. Even more flagrant is the code phrase for mission completion.

“The bed has been wet.”

Far Cry 5 seemingly has you securing Trump’s alleged ‘pee tape’ https://t.co/vlg9M0vLj4 pic.twitter.com/w91vmAo8r3 — Polygon (@Polygon) March 23, 2018

The existence of an alleged Donald Trump “pee tape” first came to light in the unverified dossier prepared by the former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, which was reportedly funded by attorney Marc Elias, on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC as part of opposition research on Trump during the 2016 presidential elections. In the dossier, Steele alleged that the Kremlin had a secret video of Donald Trump ordering prostitutes to perform a golden shower in front of him while at a luxury hotel in Russia. The bed which was allegedly defiled by the prostitutes was the same one used by the Obamas during an earlier visit to Russia. The “pee tape” would later be used by the Kremlin as leverage if Trump was to eventually defeat Clinton, Steele alleged.

The US president has repeatedly denied the existence of such a tape, calling it “fake news.”

But whatever the actual truth of the so-called Donald Trump pee tape might be, Far Cry 5’s inclusion of such a direct reference to it is hugely emblematic of the current political climate in America. While the incorporation of such a salacious allegation against a sitting president in one of the most famous games of the generation would have been unthinkable in times past, it appears more and more likely that such references in popular culture would continue to flourish in the times to come.