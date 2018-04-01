Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Could Cost $45 Million, Reports ‘Bridebook’

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding approaches, more and more details about the couple’s big day are being released. The public now knows what their wedding invitations look like. We also know the lucky florist who has been hand-picked to provide the flowers for the ceremony, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now, thanks to British wedding website, Bridebook, we also have an estimate of what the wedding could cost.

It goes without saying that any wedding associated with the royals will be incredibly expensive. When Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011, it cost upwards of $32 million. Per Bridebook‘s article, Meghan and Harry’s nuptials could cost close to $45 million in U.S currency — nearly $15 million more than Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Here’s the breakdown of some of the key expenditures on their list and their cost (in USD).

For starters, Bridebook foresees that there will be 4,040 guests in attendance. The ceremony will take place at St. George’s Castle at Windsor Castle, and while that won’t cost them anything, a luxury grand marquee, plus catering services and a wait staff, will cost over $400,000. Drinks, according to the publication, will be supplied by the Royal Palace cellar, but it will still cost around $240,000 to keep the 800 guests at the reception happy throughout the night. Apparently, the standard for a royal wedding is to provide each guest with one glass of vintage wine every 30 minutes.

Meghan Markle is expected to spend nearly $370,000 on her wedding dress, which makes sense considering that her dress will be a focal point of her big day. The details surrounding Meghan’s dress are being closely guarded until the wedding, however, Bridebook believes that Meghan will opt for a “simple design (which means no beads, embroidery or embellishments) with a high neckline and a signature modern twist.” To compare, Kate Middleton’s dress, which was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, cost around $350,000.

Unsurprisingly, the publication believes that the bulk of that $45 million sum will be spent on security measures. According to their calculations, $30 million, the same amount that Prince William and Kate Middleton spent, alone will go toward keeping Meghan, Harry, and their 4,000 or so guests safe. This will include paying for snipers on rooftops, undercover police officers in the crowds, and the “latest military technology, including a British counter-UAV system.”

Other items which contribute to the hefty $45 million sun include things like floristry, photography, cake, stationery, music and trumpets, wedding rings, and hair and makeup.

