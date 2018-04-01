Watch Mavs Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Cleveland tries to keep their hold of the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference with a win over Dallas.

Sunday’s NBA slate features the Mavericks vs. Cavaliers live streaming online and televised game coverage. This latest basketball matchup will see the Cleveland Cavs trying to keep their grasp of the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff positioning. On the opposing side is a Dallas Mavs team that won’t be anywhere near the playoffs, but may have a bright future based on draft prospects and young players. Here’s the latest game preview including game odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Mavs vs. Cavs live streaming online.

In the NBA standings right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30) are sitting in third place, but are just hanging on to that spot. They’ve got the Philadelphia 76ers (45-30) and Indiana Pacers (45-31) hovering just below them looking for an opportunity to move up. All of these teams have clinched playoff spots; it will just be a matter of where they finish the season. As of right now, Cleveland could open up the first round against the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks (21-55) have been eliminated from the Western Conference playoff picture for months now, but have a good shot at a high pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. Dallas enters tonight’s game as losers of seven of the last 10 games they’ve played.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have won eight of their last 10 games. Chuck Burton / AP Images

According to the latest Odds Shark report, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be favorites of 10.5 points on the spread for this latest home game. The moneyline bettors will find prices ranging from +500 or higher for the Mavs, and from -700 to -800 for the Cavaliers. Tonight’s over/under for the points total was at a consensus of 214 points for the complete game.

Sunday night’s Dallas Mavs vs. Cleveland Cavs game is slated for 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage is available in most households on NBA TV. In addition, both the Dallas and Cleveland viewing regions have the game available on their participating Fox Sports channels.

For live streaming, viewers in those regions can watch the game on Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. Otherwise, the game will be available on NBA TV, which does not have its own streaming method, but may be available to stream through select cable or satellite providers.

Other viewers can watch the Mavs vs. Cavs live streaming online through a channel streaming service. These may include Fubo TV or Sling TV, both of which have different channel packages and trial offers available. See the Fubo.TV or Sling.com website for more information on these services.