Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are A No-Show At Easter Service With The Queen

Pregnant Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance, though

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t present at Easter service today to celebrate the holiday with Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. As Hello! reports, the service took place at St. George’s Chapel, the venue of Harry and Meghan’s wedding. According to Hello, royal sources have said that the couple chose to spend the day together in private away from the media spotlight.

Markle and her royal fiance wanting some downtime makes sense given their recent jam-packed schedule ahead of their wedding in May. But the Queen didn’t celebrate Easter alone. Surprisingly enough, given how far along she is in her pregnancy, Kate Middleton was there accompanied by her husband, Prince William.

Hello! reports that Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were also there, along with their children joined by their children. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughters were also in attendance.

According to Elle Magazine, Prince Harry hasn’t gone to Easter service with the Queen in a long time. So, it seems pretty clear that that attendance isn’t mandatory for members of the royal family. But Meghan has gone to church with the Queen before. At Christmas, the former Suits actress was part of the royal party when they attended church in Sandringham.

Prince Harry, Patron of @WeAreInvictus, and Ms. Meghan Markle will attend the UK team trials for @InvictusSydney at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on 6th April. pic.twitter.com/UH1e3pMT6h — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2018

With the royal wedding just over a month away, preparations are in full swing. Their wedding florist has been chosen, People Magazine reports. Renowned florist to the stars, Phillipa Craddock, has gotten the job of designing the flowers for the ceremony and the luncheon that will take place after Prince Harry and Meghan are wed. This isn’t her first royal gig, though. According to People, Craddock has previously done floral arrangements for Kensington Palace. She has also worked with luxury fashion houses like Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior. One of the signatures of her work is using seasonal flowers, so the royal wedding flowers will be sourced from the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the church flowers for their wedding. https://t.co/zsMIAOxbyS pic.twitter.com/5uIEimlYDX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 1, 2018

And in keeping with Prince Harry’s focus on helping great causes, the royal wedding flowers will support saving endangered bees. The press release from Kensington Palace states that their floral arrangement will include “pollinator friendly” blooms that make excellent bee habitats.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next appearance will be on April 6. They are scheduled to attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games, the Palace has revealed, reported the Standard.