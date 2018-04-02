‘Scorpion’ Season 4 Finale: Walter, Paige Relationship Takes A ‘Shocking Turn’ In ‘A Lie In The Sand’

Walter and Paige's tense showdown possible in 'Scorpion' Season 4 Episode 22.

Scorpion Season 4 is barrelling toward its season finale, and it looks like the last episode of the season is likely to feature a major development involving Paige (Katharine McPhee) and Walter (Elyes Gabel). The synopsis released for Episode 22, titled “A Lie in the Sand,” indicates that Walter and Paige’s relationship is heading toward a shocking twist.

In the final episode of Scorpion Season 4, team Scorpion will be seen in action in Northeast Africa. Episode 22’s synopsis, as published by Spoiler TV, reveals that the local villagers’ lives are at stake and the team will have to “carefully navigate a minefield” to save them.

On the relationship front, “Walter and Paige’s relationship takes a shocking turn,” according to the synopsis. And even Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) and Happy (Jadyn Wong) will be seen making an “important decision” in Episode 22 of Scorpion Season 4.

In Season 3 Episode 23, on the day of Toby and Happy’s wedding, Walter confessed to Paige that he loves her, and the season finale saw them consummating their relationship. Scorpion Season 4 has shown the couple battling doubts and insecurities. The couple’s relationship has been strained for most of the season. And the presence of Florence (Tina Majorino) has given rise to misunderstandings, which is likely to snowball into a major conflict in the season finale. Moreover, Walter saw in his dream that he was married to Florence.

The penultimate episode of Scorpion Season 4, which airs on Monday, April 9, titled “Kenny and the Jet,” is set to show the consequences of Walter’s white lies on his and Paige’s relationship. In a recent episode, Paige had taught Walter the concept of a white lie. He tapped into that concept to attend a lecture with Florence instead of Paige who had expressed her dislike for the lecture. Paige thinks that it got canceled, and one can expect fireworks when she finds out the lecture took place as scheduled and Walter had taken Florence with him.

Here is the synopsis of Episode 21 of Scorpion Season 4, titled “Kenny and Jet.”

“Paige’s maternal side goes into high gear when Team Scorpion must save an unconscious, hypothermic boy stuck in the wheel well of their airborne airplane. Also, Walter’s white lie to Paige starts to take a toll on him, and Paige realizes something’s up.”

Meanwhile, there is much speculation about whether Scorpion will return with Season 5 or not this fall. It is one of the CBS’ shows that is “heavily” on the bubble, Deadline reports. The show’s ratings continue to slide, and according to the report, it is struggling to attract viewers on Monday nights; moreover, it is also the “least watched” scripted series from the CBS lineup on the air in Live+same day.

This current season, Scorpion’s episodes have failed to score a rating of 1.0 in the key demo of 18-49. Season 4 opened with a rating of 0.97, and Episode 20, which aired on Monday, March 26, garnered a rating of 0.80, according to TV Series Finale. The previous season of Scorpion averaged 1.20 in the key demo. With the show’s ratings not showing any sign of picking up, it seems highly unlikely that CBS will renew it for Season 5.

The 22-episode Scorpion Season 4 finale airs on Monday, April 16, on CBS.