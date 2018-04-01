Jeremy Lin Helps Feed Easter Dinner To The Homeless

Jeremy Lin recently joined a group of volunteers in serving Easter dinner to the homeless.

The Brooklyn Nets star was on hand for an event at the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver where thousands of less fortunate individuals were treated.

Arguably the most famous Taiwanese American in history, Lin has made no secret of his Christian beliefs during his time on the NBA stage. Straight.com reported just hours before the event kicked off, that Lin tweeted about the significance of Good Friday.

Lin became a household name in 2012 when he embarked on a dynamic stretch of play with the New York Knicks that came to be known as the era of Linsanity. Since then, he has starred with the Houston Rockets, L.A. Lakers, and Charlotte Hornets before landing in Brooklyn.

Lin’s 2017-18 season was cut short when he suffered a serious knee injury on opening night in Brooklyn. He recently told ESPN that once he returns to the hardwood, he doesn’t plan to change anything from attack style of play.

ESPN has since reported the Brooklyn Nets veteran guard is expected to make his return to the court by training camp next season, an occurrence that can’t come soon enough for Lin.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Highlighting that doctors have assured him of a full recovery, Lin recently pronounced his rehab as going “really smooth” with “no issues.”

“Shoot, if I am not [ready by training camp], there’s issues,” he said.

As much as Nets fans may be pleased to hear all is going well on the rehab front, being assured that nothing will change about his style of play surely has to rate as being just as soothing.

“I am not going to change the bread and butter of who I am, which is downhill, attacking, dynamic play-making,” he said. “I will always be that player. Maybe the type of risks… I don’t know, I never really saw them as risks, but what we will see is probably a similar style but in a safer way. I will still be in the paint heavy.”