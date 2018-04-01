Trump Spent 7 Hours At Trump International Golf Club – Then Blood Red Paint Was Splattered On Sign At Entrance

After a long day spent at Trump International Golf Club, President Trump had his entrance vandalized with red paint.

The Trump International Golf Club usually displays a pristine entrance, full of flowers and such. However, the sign was shown splattered with red paint, as seen in photos below, allegedly after President Donald Trump left the golf club and traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. As reported by ABC News, the Trump International Golf Club sign was vandalized on Saturday evening, after Trump departed from the famous golf club. A can of red paint was left behind, with the paint being visible in photos taken on the scene.

The red paint appeared to be strewn in a haphazard manner on the entrance sign at Trump International Golf Club. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department was looking into the matter of the red paint splattered on the golf club’s sign, at approximately 10 p.m. However, the U.S. Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Department would not comment to the publication about the vandalism.

Only 15 minutes away from Mar-a-Lago, the estate that Trump has dubbed his “Winter White House,” the vandals are of great concern. As reported by Ledyard King of USA Today, in his report titled “Subject: Out of town pool report #1 – April 1,” reporters in the White House pool left their hotel at 9:32 a.m. on the way to Mar-a-Lago on Easter Sunday.

“In related news, vandals over night splashed red paint on the left entrance sign of Trump international Golf Club where the president was yesterday.”

Trump International Golf Club employees are still cleaning up after red paint was splattered on the sign of his suburban West Palm Beach course last night. The Secret Service is investigating. pic.twitter.com/VbmWN6Yml2 — Matt Morgan (@MetroMattMorgan) April 1, 2018

Matt Morgan of the Palm Beach Post reported in the above tweet that the cleanup was ongoing and that he didn’t spot any security cameras readily at the location.

King had already tracked the president’s activities on Saturday. In the report “Subject: Out of town pool report #1 – March 31,” the journalist noted, via Public Pool, that “POTUS departed Mar-a-Lago at 8:45 a.m.” In the report “Subject: Out of town pool report #2 – March 31,” King noted that the “president’s motorcade turned in to Trump International Golf Club at 8:57 a.m.”

While you were sleeping: https://t.co/9j8PMba0Lk — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 1, 2018

In King’s report titled “Subject: Out of town pool report #3 – March 31,” he noted that while Don King was there, First Lady Melania Trump was not seen over the weekend. The report “Subject: Out of town pool report #4 – March 31” noted that journalist waited for President Trump quite some time while he was inside Trump International Golf Club.

In the report “Subject: Out of town pool #5 – March 31,” King noted that Trump spent seven hours at his golf club on Saturday before going back to Mar-a-Lago.