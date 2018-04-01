‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: Millie Bobby Brown Set To Earn Near $3 Million For Upcoming Season, Reports ‘TMZ’

Millie Bobby Brown is returning in Stranger Things Season 3, and the young actress will receive a huge pay rise, according to TMZ.

The publication reports that the cast was initially set to receive a mere $1,000 increase per episode. However, after renegotiations, the kids of Stranger Things are getting more. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) are set to receive $250,000 per episode – up from about $17,0000 per episode.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, will reportedly receive $350,000 per episode, which will match the salaries of the main adult cast of the series David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

TV Line reports that Stranger Things Season 3 will feature eight episodes, which is one episode down for the second season. Therefore, Millie Bobby Brown’s earnings will come at $2.8 million, slightly under the reported $3 million figure.

The Duffer Brothers, who are the showrunners of the Netflix hit, revealed that the third season will feature another time jump to accommodate the aging of the child stars.

The executive producer of Stranger Things Shawn Levy spoke to Glamour magazine where he revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Levy reveals the time jump for Season 3 will only be six months from when Eleven closes the Upside Down. The events of the upcoming season will take place in summer. However, there is no plan to release the series to match the temperate season. Levy will only reveal that they are working as fast as they can; therefore, no release date for the moment.

this is the time, i play this beautiful character again. See you guys soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k65CQm76Gv — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 31, 2018

Production for the upcoming season starts in April so the series will likely premiere in fall 2019. Millie Bobby Brown also posted a photo, which you can see above, suggesting that she is about to begin filming.

Levy also revealed that the third season will further explore Eleven and Mike’s relationship. Max and Lucas, who kissed at the Snow Ball, will also continue their relationship.

Stranger Things is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The second season reportedly drew more than 15 million viewers in three days. The season averaged about 8 million views per episode and created a subscription surge for Netflix despite the price increase from the previous quarter, reports USA Today.