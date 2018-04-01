Here’s What WWE Has Planned For The Rock At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘WrestlingNewsWorld’

Who will The People's Champion work with on the grandest stage of them all this year?

Last year, The Rock was absent for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. A lot of fans were surprised he missed the event, but his schedule in Hollywood forced him to miss the grandest stage of them all for the first time in 7 years. Heading into WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, there has been a lot of speculation about The Rock’s status for the show, but it’s been reported that there’s a 99 chance of The Great One showing up on Sunday.

Originally, WWE officials wanted him to be Ronda Rousey’s partner in the feud with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. After he was replaced with Kurt Angle, the next big idea was for The Rock to work with Elias during a “concert” segment, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. According to WrestlingNewsWorld, WWE officials have some more ideas and have something prepared for The People’s Champion at WrestleMania.

As it turns out, the idea for The Rock to confront Elias hasn’t been completely scrapped. It seemed that the idea was for The People’s Champion was to interrupt the segment, take it over, and finish with a song of his own. However, WWE officials might book an extremely short match similar to what happened between The Rock and Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. However, Elias is red-hot and receiving strong reactions from the WWE Universe, so booking him lose against The Great One in ten seconds does not do him any favors.

The other idea being discussed is for Rock to get involved in the Angle and Rousey vs. HHH and Stephanie tag team match in some way. It’s possible he could be a guest referee or an outside enforcer, but WWE isn’t expected to make an announcement beforehand. WWE officials are going to great lengths to have The Rock on the show and their negotiations are causing unnecessary problems backstage with stars like John Cena.

Obviously, WWE wants The Rock’s star power and exposure on the show, but there is some concern about him being forced onto the show just for that purpose. The WWE Universe will be thrilled to see The Great One on the grandest stage of them all. Anything he does on the show will become a WrestleMania moment, which is what WWE officials are thinking. The best thing for all involved is just for The People’s Champion to be used properly to help improve the show rather than cause problems and get in the way of new talent.