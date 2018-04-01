‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Slammed for Supporting Roseanne Barr Tweet On Trump Freeing Kids From ‘Pimps’

Roseanne Barr caused Twitter to explode when she praised President Donald Trump for breaking up human 'trafficking rings in high places everywhere.'

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is back in the news, with Twitter lighting up in response to Farrah’s support for a controversial tweet from Roseanne sitcom star Roseanne Barr. Barr continues to get mixed reactions to her post on Twitter alleging that President Donald Trump freed “hundreds” of kids from being “held in bondage to pimps all over this world.” In contrast, Abraham’s followers didn’t hesitate to join in an almost universally negative response to Farrah’s endorsing Roseanne for her comment, which was extracted mainly from conspiracy theories, pointed out Pop Culture.

As Twitter continued to light up over Barr’s post praising Trump for breaking up human “trafficking rings in high places everywhere,” Abraham decided to participate in the reaction. Farrah tweeted her happiness in what she seemed to see as Roseanne’s newsworthy announcement, writing that children should be freed from such situations.

“Very happy to see this! As children should be free of matters as these. #protectthechildren [protect the children].”

However, as Farrah quickly discovered, most of her followers thought that she didn’t really understand Barr’s tweet. Abraham also came in for her share of criticism about her grammar as well as her knowledge of politics and conspiracy theories.

“I’m guessing she missed a few English classes when she was out on ‘maternity leave,'” joked one Twitter user.

President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018

While Barr took some heat for publicizing what are thought to be primarily conspiracy theories, Abraham’s support for Roseanne made her an easy target. Some of Farrah’s followers brought up accusations that the Teen Mom OG alum has faced about her parenting of her daughter.

In February, for example, Farrah got blasted for letting her 8-year-old daughter Sophia lip-sync the lyrics to Selena Gomez’s racy “Fetish” single. Sophia, who has her own Instagram account, posted the video, and fans also criticized the Teen Mom OG alum for letting her child use social media in that way, as the Inquisitr reported.

Responding to Abraham’s post endorsing Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweet, one follower suggested that Sophia needed protection as well. But some suspected that President Trump was behind Farrah’s post.

“Someone should protect your kid from you…Wonder how much Trump paid [Farrah Abraham] to tweet this?”

Like Barr, Abraham has been candid in discussing her political views. In January, Farrah visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. And just like Roseanne, her open support of President Trump caused a division among her followers. Some were delighted to learn that Abraham was backing Trump, but others were opposed.

Roseanne Barr and ‘Teen Mom OG’ alum Farrah Abraham have both received criticism for supporting Donald Trump, who recently called to congratulate Barr on her sitcom success. AP Images

Barr and Abraham also had the same reaction to the backlash that both TV stars experienced over their political comments on Twitter: They moved on.

“I thought today was a good day to talk about freeing kids from sex slavery, since it is Passover,” tweeted Roseanne. “Anyway, no more opinions from me on twitter, it invites bullying. Moving on.”

Farrah moved on as well by sharing a photo of her “Easter pony” on Twitter.

Wishing her miniature pony Starburst happy birthday, Farrah sprinkled her post with a plethora of hashtags, ranging from “#carrotcake #birthday #easter #bunny” to “#floral #minature #palameno.”

Fans also stepped up to correct Abraham’s spelling errors in the tweet.

“*Palomino *Miniature,” pointed out one of the Teen Mom OG star’s followers.

Some expressed concern about the pony, questioning whether Starburst received enough attention.

“Don’t celebrate a horse you don’t take care of just for the publicity,” tweeted one concerned fan.

And then there were those who analyzed the image of Farrah’s daughter Sophia, with one claiming that the child appeared “possessed” and another theorizing that the little girl looked as if she had undergone a Botox treatment.