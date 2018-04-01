Stormy Daniels Mentioned In Front Of Melania Trump At Dinner: Don King Told POTUS ‘It’s Utterly Ridiculous’

Melania Trump was at dinner with President Donald Trump and Don King when King brought up the name Stormy Daniels.

Boxing promoter Don King is known for his flamboyant hairstyle and wild vocabulary, and he is now making headlines for what he reportedly told first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump about Stormy Daniels. As seen in the above Associated Press photo, King has at least known Melania since Friday, October 28, 2005, when King was honored at the Friars Club Roast in New York.

Now the legendary boxing promoter is getting buzz for having dinner with Donald and Melania on Thursday evening and daring to bring up the name of the adult film star who has plagued Trump recently. As reported by Philip Rucker, the White House Bureau Chief at the Washington Post and a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, King told his publication that over dinner with Melania and President Trump, Don mentioned Stormy Daniels, with Melania at the table, calling the situation ridiculous. Rucker’s tweet can be viewed below.

“It’s just utterly ridiculous.”

It’s not clear what exactly King was calling ridiculous when he mentioned Stormy’s name in front of Melania and President Trump. According to The Hill, King said, “The top story, number one, is Stormy Daniels. I told [Trump] it’s utterly ridiculous. I just came back from Hamburg, Germany, and they were just laughing at us.”

The publication notes that President Trump agreed with King, nodded, and called the storyline “meaningless.”

Whereas President Trump hasn’t mentioned Stormy’s name in public to the press, King was busy talking about Daniels. According to the Washington Post, King said, “If he denies it happened, that’s what it is. Who cares what he does with some lady?”

King wasn’t the only famous and controversial figure reportedly having dinner with President Trump the previous week. According to The Hill, Trump golfed with Fox News personality Sean Hannity on Saturday and also recently had dinner with Hannity at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The publication noted that President Trump was in good spirits and “seemed very, very happy.”

According to Ledyard King of USA Today, in his report titled “Subject: Out of town pool #5 – March 31,” Trump spent “seven hours at his golf club (Trump International),” with the president leaving at 3:49 p.m. on Saturday to return to Mar-a-Lago at 4 p.m.