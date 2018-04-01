Rebel ‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Opens Up About Motherhood

Jinger finally opened up last week about becoming a mom, and she revealed that things didn’t really hit her until her little sister Joy-Anna gave birth last month to her son Gideon.

Jinger Duggar opened up about becoming a first-time mother and admitted that Joy-Anna’s delivery made her nervous.

It seems like every time we turn around another Duggar is announcing a courtship, an engagement, or a pregnancy. But, that shouldn’t be a surprise since the family starred in a show called 19 Kids & Counting. However, there is one Duggar that is doing things their own way. Jim Bob and Michelle’s sixth child Jinger, the “rebel Duggar,” waited over a year to announce a pregnancy – unlike all her other married siblings – and her quotes about motherhood show that she is realistic about the challenges she faces.

According to Romper, Jinger finally opened up last week about becoming a mom, and she revealed that things didn’t really hit her until her little sister Joy-Anna gave birth last month to her son Gideon.

“I wasn’t super nervous until Joy had her baby and then I thought, ‘Oh my. What if I have a 10-pounder?'” she said. “That’s probably the only thing that makes me nervous, is just thinking of the size of the baby and going through labor, but at this point, I’m trying not to think about that.”

She went on to say that she is trying to enjoy the pregnancy, and she knows that when the baby comes, she will be super excited to see it.

Like her sisters, Jinger is planning a home birth, but she is realistic about her family being there since she lives in Laredo, Texas, and her family lives in Tontitown, Arkansas. The 24-year-old realizes that things might not come together because of the distance between her and her family.

Jinger says that she has invited her family to the birth, but she doesn’t know how many people will make it, and at this point, she is only sure that her mom will be there for the birth of her first child.

The Counting On star has been sharing regular baby bump updates on Instagram with her fans, and she says that the thing she is looking forward to the most is holding her little one in her arms and being a parent. Jinger also says it will be fun to learn how to multitask, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, added that it will be fun to learn how to sleep less.

Jinger and her husband have not been clear about how big of a family they would like to have, but she has said that if the Lord were to bless her with kids, it would be amazing.

Jeremy Vuolo revealed via his Grace Community Church’s website that Jinger Duggar was due in July, and that means fans have only about three months left before the countdown to baby Vuolo starts to get real.

New episodes of Counting On will return to TLC later this summer.