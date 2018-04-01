Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $60 Million, No Jackpot Winner In Latest Drawing

There were no jackpot game winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, increasing the next game’s jackpot to at least $60 million.

The winning numbers in the March 31 drawing were 8, 24, 52, 55, 61, Powerball 21, and Power Play 3x.

According to the Magnolia Reporter, a single game winner in that drawing would have had the option of walking away with a lump sum, cash prize of $36.4 million.

In Saturday’s game, at least two players matched all five white balls to earn prizes of $1 million each. The winning tickets were sold in Ohio and California, with the Ohio winner increasing their winnings to $3 million by also hitting the Power Play.

Meanwhile, a single Mega Millions game player from New Jersey recently struck it rich by winning the $521 million jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, one of the largest in the game’s history.

News of the lucky player was posted on the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, with a Mega Ball of 1, The winner has the option of walking away with a $324 million cash prize.

The largest prize in game history was recorded in 2012 when the jackpot reached $656 million.

“Friday night’s drawing produced a single winning ticket sold in New Jersey,” the statement said. “The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of $521 million.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Friday night’s drawing also produced two $1 million winning tickets, where players in Ohio and Texas matched all five white balls.

Prior to Friday night, no one had won the jackpot in two months. According to CBS, the odds of winning the $521 million prize were 302.5 million to one. Mega Millions can be played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and the U. S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held every Tuesday and Friday nights.

Mega Millions reported the $521 million jackpot is the 10th largest jackpot in lottery game history.

