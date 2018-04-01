Wesley Snipes Partners With Cryptocurrency Messaging App: ‘It’s Like Tech Jujitsu’

The 'Blade' star was named the face of cryptocurrency messaging app Nynja eight years after tax-evasion conviction.

Actor Wesley Snipes has partnered with a cryptocurrency-supporting messaging app called Nynja eight years after serving a three-year jail sentence for tax evasion.

Snipes, who called the app “tech jujitsu,” said he believes Nynja is the future of filmmaking. “I love the app and the spirit of its creators,” he told the Daily Mail. “As an on-set solution for film production, this tool is pure fire. It’s like tech jujitsu. Simple solution to a complex problem.”

Snipes, famous for playing a butt-kicking vampire slayer in the Blade franchise, said he loves the messaging app’s name, which is in line with his martial arts background. Wesley is a fifth-degree black belt in Shotokan karate.

“When they told me the product name was Nynja, I was all in,” he gushed. “Maybe it’s a Blade thing.”

Snipes, 55, will be the app’s brand ambassador when it launches later this year.

The Nynja app uses blockchain technology to enable users to exchange services and virtual goods and earn tokens for participating in communities within the ecosystem, according to its website. The Nynja group also has its own cryptocurrency called the NynjaCoin.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Since being released from jail, Snipes has made a tentative return to filmmaking. In 2013, Wesley starred in the action film The Expendables 3, opposite Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2017, Snipes starred in the flops Armed Response and The Recall and said he’s open to reprising his role in Blade 4.

Wesley Snipes’ return to filmmaking and emergence as a cryptocurrency entrepreneur is a dramatic turnaround from 2010 when he was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion. Snipes was released from jail in 2013.

In 2008, Snipes was convicted of failing to file tax returns from 1999 to 2001. At trial, the government argued that Snipes had failed to pay millions of dollars in back taxes.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Ironically, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have been criticized for being ideal vehicles for tax evasion, scams, and money laundering due to their opaque, unregulated nature.

As a result, social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Google have banned cryptocurrency advertising, citing the need to protect users from “deceptive and misleading advertising practices.” The prices of bitcoin and other cryptos plunged in the wake of these bans, as the Inquisitr has reported.

However, billionaire Changpeng Zhao — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance — said he has no doubt virtual currencies are here to stay. “I’m convinced 100 percent that crypto is the future,” Zhao said. “I just know it will happen.”