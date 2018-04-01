Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Bluesfest In Byron Bay With Wife Elsa Pataky And Their Friends

Although Chris Hemsworth has been working in Canada over the last month or so, it seems the Thor actor is back in Byron Bay with his family and friends, at least for a short time. In fact, Hemsworth even took the opportunity to enjoy Bluesfest over the weekend, posting a video to his Instagram story which included a message of support to one of the performers at the music festival.

According to the Daily Mail, Chris Hemsworth, along with his wife Elsa Pataky and their friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso spent some downtime together enjoying the Byron Bay area over the weekend, with the festivities starting without the Thor actor on Friday. On Friday, Pataky shared a picture to her Instagram account with Damon and Barroso as they shared beers together, although Hemsworth actually missed the apparent happy hour festivities. In her post, Elsa Pataky said that she was enjoying a fun time with some of her favorite people, although she did say that they were missing her husband.

Then on Saturday, Chris Hemsworth shared a video of his time with his wife and friends at Bluesfest. At the start of that video, the actor is seen posing with two of his friends while wearing sunglasses with a black hat and a simple grey t-shirt before he panned the video to show his wife and even a glimpse of Matt Damon in the background.

The video shows Elsa Pataky wearing a beige hat and chic red top as she flashes both a big smile and a peace sign while holding a beer. Then in the background, viewers also get a glimpse of Matt Damon as he is apparently walking by holding a beer and wearing a black hat and blue t-shirt.

Chris Hemsworth captioned his Instagram story post with a message saying that Leon Bridges, who is a soul and gospel singer, was “crushing it” at the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

While Hemsworth may be enjoying some downtime with his friends and family in Byron Bay, the actor has been hard at work filming his newest movie, Bad Times at the El Royale. With the actor getting the chance to head home and enjoy at least a few days off, it looks like he is taking the time to enjoy some music and spend time with friends, such as Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.