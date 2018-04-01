Meghan Markle Won’t Wear The Same Tiara As Kate Middleton On Her Royal Wedding, Here’s Why

The bride-to-be is expected to be given tiara options for her royal wedding, but there's one that will not be on the list, according to 'People.'

All eyes will be on Meghan Markle as she walks down the aisle with Prince Harry for their May nuptials. Aside from her highly anticipated wedding gown, royal fans are also very curious about the tiara she will wear on her big day.

And while there are a number of spectacular headpieces to choose from, it has been revealed that one particular tiara will definitely not be on the list, according to People.

Apparently, royal fans can’t expect to see Meghan wearing the same tiara her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore at her 2011 wedding with Prince William.

The Cartier Halo tiara, which was loaned to the Duchess of Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly going to be on display at the National Gallery of Australia at the time of the actress’s wedding.

The outlet noted that the 1,000-piece diamond headpiece will not be available from March 30 to July 22, making it impossible for Meghan to wear it on her big day.

The stunning jeweled piece has been loaned by the Queen and the Royal Collection Trust to be featured at “Cartier: The Exhibition” this summer. Aside from Kate’s headpiece, 300 other tiaras, necklaces, brooches, and earrings will also be on display for over a month.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Cartier Halo tiara will be on display at the National Gallery of Australia. Fiona Hanson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

With the Cartier Halo tiara out of the list, Meghan still has a lot of options to choose from, including headpieces made popular by Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

And since the future royal’s engagement ring already has a connection with the beloved royal, many are convinced that Meghan will likely pay tribute to Princess Diana through her tiara.

Speaking with Daily Mail, former royal butler Grant Harrold suggested that Prince Harry’s future wife may give a nod to the late Princess of Wales by wearing the Spencer tiara.

Princess Diana’s Spencer tiara is one of the possible choices for Meghan Markle, according to reports. Jim Bourdier / AP Images

Princess Diana wore the famous headpiece when she married Prince Charles in 1981. She was also seen wearing it on several occasions after her royal wedding.

This could be a special way for Prince Harry to involve his mother in his big day, just like what Prince William did when he gave Kate his mother’s engagement ring.

However, it is worth noting that the tiara is a Spencer family heirloom, therefore doesn’t have any “historical royal significance.” The headpiece is now owned by Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.