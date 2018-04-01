Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd may have been left out of the film's credits for an interesting reason.

People simply cannot stop talking about Avengers: Infinity War, and there is little doubt that Hawkeye’s absence has been a sore topic for fans. After all, Clint Barton is nowhere to be seen in the film’s trailer and poster, prompting digital artist BossLogic to create a new poster replacing the other superheroes with the archer. But is it possible that Hawkeye and Ant-Man have been excluded from the promos for a good reason? The two characters might only play a minor yet significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

It’s no secret that Clint Barton has already retired, as he cheerfully mentioned in Captain America: Civil War while helping Scarlet Witch break out of Tony Stark’s compound. Although it is impossible for Hawkeye to sit out the upcoming battle against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Comicbook.com reports that directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed what Clint and Ant-Man will be doing in the MCU movie.

According to the news outlet, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War have shared why Hawkeye and Ant-Man are not on the poster and trailers. Joe Russo stated that both characters, who aided Captain America in Civil War, “made other decisions that led to different paths” and will be “dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way.” Joe concluded by stating that “Hawkeye’s on his own journey” in the film.

Anthony Russo offered a hint at what happened to Hawkeye when he realized Thanos was coming to Earth. The Avengers: Infinity War co-director stated that Clint Barton “has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot” in the upcoming movie. This could mean that Jeremy Renner and Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd will only appear briefly as the significant human component in Infinity War.

So what exactly will Clint Barton and Scott Lang be doing this April? There is a possibility that Hawkeye will go back to his family, who were originally introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and try to bring them into safety. Ant-Man, who also happens to be a father, could do the same thing and stick with his daughter in order to protect her. Interestingly, both characters could portray how the humans will react to a massive alien attack that threatens to destroy more than just New York or Sokovia in Avengers: Infinity War.

Find out what happens to Hawkeye and Ant-Man when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.