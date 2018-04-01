California Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Mother To Death, Critically Injuring Father

Neighbors called 911 after reportedly seeing 30-year-old Yihong Peng standing in the street with a bloodied knife after deadly attack.

A 30-year-old California man was arrested Friday night for allegedly stabbing his mother to death and critically injuring his father, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood in San Juan Capistrano around 10:25 p.m. after receiving calls from neighbors about a man, identified as Yihong Peng, standing on the street with a knife.

When officers arrived at the scene within one minute, they spotted two victims, Yihong’s 59-year-old mother, Wei Ping Shen, of San Clemente, and his father, whose name has not been released to the public, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Although first responders, deputies, and the Orange County Fire Authority tried desperately to save Wei Ping’s life, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father, who is believed to be in his 50s, was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Officials say he is expected to survive.

Yihong was purportedly located at the 27400 block of Ortega Highway, near Route 74 at La Novia Avenue with a bloodied knife. He was allegedly trying to flee the scene on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to arrest Yihong at the scene without incident. The suspect was booked into the Orange County jail on suspicion of murder, and he is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Manager Carrie Braun.

The murder suspect will be making his first court appearance on Monday, April 2, LA Times reported.

Investigators say the alleged knife attack took place outside the family’s home in San Juan Capistrano, near La Novia and Ortega Highway. Officers did not give the exact location of the home.

The circumstances leading up to the double-stabbing are unknown at this time, but detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are conducting an investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the deadly San Juan Capistrano stabbing, the Orange County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Unit ask that you contact them at (714) 647-7055.

For those who want to remain anonymous can do so by submitting tips to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.