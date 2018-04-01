Matt Roloff Frustrated With ‘Little People, Big World’ Producers For Making Show Negative

Matt Roloff is not happy with how Little People, Big World is turning out to be. The Roloff patriarch expressed his disappointment with the producers of the hit reality TV show for apparently focusing more on the negative instead of showing “family love and togetherness.”

Matt made his feelings known after some of his followers spewed negative comments about his ex-wife Amy after watching the trailer for the new season of Little People, Big World, In Touch Weekly reported.

One commenter called Amy out for supposedly “acting up again” and for “butt[ing] heads with [Matt] at every turn.”

Another follower said she used to love watching every season of Little People, Big World since it started but has been turned off lately with all the “stress and tension.”

“I totally agree,” Matt said. “We’ve been pushing the new producers to stop making our show negative and to keep the family love and togetherness in the forefront.”

Matt said he and the rest of the Roloff family are wondering why the producers and editors of the show keep on gravitating towards the negative.

“For some reason, these new producers/editors that come in to work don’t know the show and want to amplify the negative,” Matt said.

“I’m not sure we [the Roloff family] can take that kinda of editing much longer. Errrrr.”

The last sentence is a little disturbing, especially for LPBW fans, as it sounds like Matt and the rest of the family have almost had enough of how the producers and editors of the show are trying to make them look bad, particularly Amy.

It does look like Amy is being portrayed as the bad guy in the preview for Season 13, Pop Culture pointed out.

The two-minute trailer started off with shots of the former couple with their respective partners. Amy is seen kissing boyfriend Chris Marek after skydiving while Matt also planted one on Caryn Chandler in the next shot. After showing clips of other members of the Roloff family, including the newest ones, Jacob and Ember Jean, the preview then focuses on Matt and Amy once more.

Matt is shown asking Amy if she wants to move “into a smaller house,” to which she apparently answered, “I don’t think so.” Amy is then shown saying she intends to stay on the farm as long as she can.

Matt, Amy, Zach, and Jeremy are also seen gathered around and talking about the possibility of selling Roloff Farms as the LPBW patriarch expressed his desire to pursue his “own path away from the farm [and] away from Amy.”

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm, trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it,” Matt said.

The editing of this portion of the trailer made it look like Amy is making things difficult for the rest of the family as Jeremy told her that they “just need to know [her] plan.” It then shows the discussion between them getting a bit tense as Amy supposedly was against any plans of selling the farm.

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement,” Amy said.

Little People, Big World Season 13 will start airing on April 3.