Easter Candy Has Negative Eco Impact, ‘Food Research’ Journal Claims

Easter candy is not part of a healthy diet for the planet, a University of Manchester study claims.

New Easter candy debuts are a special time of year for many treat lovers, but there is new research from professors at the University of Manchester that shows one specific type might not be good for the environment.

In the meantime, Americans wait patiently each year to find out how businesses will surprise them with new Easter candy. For example, Fortune announced Krispy Kreme has a new donut for the 2018 Easter season based on Reese’s peanut butter egg. Regardless, this type of Easter treat is causing controversy.

In fact, the issue that it is causing has nothing to do with the health of the person that consumes Easter candy. Instead, there is a problem for the environment related to Easter candy.

According to the Miami Herald, a new study shows some types of Easter candy is potentially bad for the environment.

Science Direct published the Food Research International journal article about the Easter-related study in February 2018. University of Manchester researchers that published the candy-related environmental issues include Antonios Konstantas, Harish K. Jeswani, Laurence Stamford, and Adisa Azapagic.

Although the online abstract for the original article does not specifically mention Easter, Dr. Adisa Azapagic was quoted in an interview by the University of Manchester stating the recently published research was based in the U.K., and Easter was the key time of year one specific type of environmentally unfriendly candy is commonly consumed.

Chocolate candy is the focus of a U.K. study, and the primary time of year it is consumed is Easter. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

In particular, the main reason Easter candy can cause so many issues for the planet is the drive for chocolate consumption during early spring.

Unfortunately, compared to other types of candy, chocolate is extremely taxing for the environment. In an example, Dr. Adisa Azapagic’s interviewer points out, 1,000 liters of water are required to produce a single chocolate bar.

One Easter candy alternative to chocolate are marshmallows, and Food and Wine announced Peeps would be releasing two new flavors for Easter 2018 including Neapolitan and orange sherbet.

According to research, one bar of chocolate uses almost 265 gallons of water. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Nevertheless, it appears that Peeps is also another controversial Easter candy in 2018. According to the Washington Post, Peeps is having an ongoing issue with union employees because of pension benefits changes.

The situation with Peeps makers that work for the Just Born corporation pivots around being switched over to a 401K. About the situation, U.S. Circuit Court Judge James A. Wynn Jr. stated the following to the lawyers of Just born in early 2018.