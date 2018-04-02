Abby Lee Miller Weight Loss: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Flaunts New Figure In Black Ensemble After Dropping 100 Pounds

Abby Lee Miller may be known for making young aspiring dancers into superstars but she is now taking her own spotlight after her 100-pound weight loss

Abby Lee Miller may have not publicly talked about her weight before, but the former Dance Moms star is clearly bothered by it as she has decided to shed a whopping 100 pounds while in prison. Although the dance teacher is known for making young aspiring dancers, like Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, and Jojo Siwa, into superstars, she is now taking her own spotlight after getting a lot of attention for her amazing body transformation.

The 51-year-old dance instructor and choreographer has been enjoying her time out of jail after getting an early release for good behavior. Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison at a federal correction complex after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering charges. Now, it appears that the Abby Lee Dance Company mentor is putting all the bad vibes behind her as she was spotted all glammed up and all smiles when she attended an Easter Sunday service in Los Angeles.

Abby Lee Miller flaunted her incredible 100-pound weight loss in an all-black ensemble in her recent outing. The former Dance Moms star wore a sequined black top that showcased her much slimmer figure. And unlike her previous snap, where she was spotted wearing a pair of oversized shorts, the reality star has opted for a flattering pair of black pants that emphasized her long legs.

The famous dance teacher then finished up her look with black trendy loafers and accessorized with hoop earrings and a couple of statement rings. Abby Lee Miller’s much slimmer face is still very evident despite wearing her long brunette tresses down.

While Abby Lee Miller used to wear outfits that would hide her bulges, she is now unafraid of choosing clothes that fit her well and show off her curves. Although she has still maintained her trademark style, the star has definitely leveled up her fashion game by choosing clothes that would flaunt her amazing body transformation.

It has been previously reported that Abby Lee Miller underwent gastric bypass surgery before serving her 366-day jail time. After that, the former Dance Moms star has dropped 100 pounds, but it is still unknown if she is aiming to lose more, or if she’s already content with her weight loss.