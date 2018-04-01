Kym Johnson And Robert Herjavec Reveal The Sex Of Their Twins At Baby Shower Just Weeks Before Due Date

Kym Johnson is due to give birth in the upcoming weeks. She is welcoming twins with her husband, Robert Herjavec, whom she met on Dancing With the Stars when they were paired together. Johnson had immediate chemistry with Herjavec. Marriage was a sure bet once the two confirmed their relationship, and they tied the knot in 2016.

The gender of the Herjavec twins has remained a secret despite the impending due date. Kym Johnson has shared bump pictures along the way, but most of their journey has been on the private side. These will be her first children and Robert Herjavec’s fourth and fifth children. Welcoming twins is exciting for the couple. According to E! Online, Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec revealed they are having a boy and a girl during a surprise shower. Not only are they getting a double blessing, but they are also getting the best of both worlds.

Now that it has been revealed that Kym Johnson is welcoming a little boy and a little girl, more details are being figured out. The twins will not be identical as they are not the same gender. Johnson has been upfront about the couple using IVF to conceive the babies. Some Dancing With the Stars fans are wondering whether or not the couple opted to implant a boy and a girl, or if they just used viable eggs. With all of the advances in technology, some couples are able to select the gender they would like to implant before going ahead with the process.

Twins are harder to predict when it comes to when they will be born. Kym Johnson could literally give birth at any moment now. Her surprise baby shower was thrown by Carson Kressley, who is also a Dancing With the Stars alum. There were a few other celebrities at the shower, but the focus was more on the gender reveal. Johnson and Robert Herjavec popped two black balloons. Each one gave way to smaller balloons that were pink and blue. Plenty of photos were taken by the guests, and now, the happy couple can focus on settling in and waiting for their babies to arrive in the upcoming days.