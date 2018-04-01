Following last week's PSL final, international cricket returns to Pakistan as an upstart West Indies side arrives for three T20 matches in three days

International cricket returns to Pakistan for only the fourth time since 2009 when the defending T20 World Cup champions arrive for a three-day, three-match series that will live stream from Karachi International Stadium starting on Sunday. The T20 side fielded by the West Indies will bear little resemblance to the team that dramatically captured the cup just two years ago in India, when Carlos Braithwaite slammed four sixes in the final over of the championship match against England.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Pakistan vs. West Indies T20 International match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

Braithwaite elected to pull out of the Pakistan tour, as did fellow West Indies stars Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, and Evin Lewis. Not only will the Windies field a depleted side, but the visitors will get no practice or nets sessions prior to the opening match.

Instead, the players arrived in two groups, one touching down in Karachi late Saturday night, and the remainder showing up on the morning of match day. They will then make their way to the stadium accompanied by a security contingent reportedly numbering about 6,000 armed personnel.

Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree will be among the few big-name West Indies players to make the trip to Pakistan. The world champion side will be captained by 31-year-old Jason Mohammed, of Trinidad.

Marlon Samuels is one of the few West Indies regulars to take part in the Pakistan tour. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

First ball in the opening match of the three-game T20 International series between Pakistan and West India is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 1, at Karachi National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. In the United States, that start time will be 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Pacific.

Since the tragic terrorist attack against the Sri Lanka team bus during a 2009 Test series, international cricket has been rare inside of Pakistan. In 2015, Zimbabwe played a five-match series, all in the limited-overs formats of the game. World XI played a three-match, T20 series in Pakistan last year, and Sri Lanka also played the final match of a three-game T20 series in Lahore, after playing the first two in Dubai.

The Pakistan Super League played its championship match of the 2017 season in Lahore, and the PSL also held two playoff games in Lahore this year — and the final at Karachi Stadium.

But Sunday’s match will mark the first international cricket to come to Karachi since the first Test of that ill-fated Sri Lanka series in 2009.

Here are the expected teams for the first T20 International on Sunday.

Pakistan: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Ahmed Shehzad, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Mohammad Nawaz, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Shaheen Shah Afridi.

West Indies: 1. Andre Fletcher, 2. Chadwick Walton, 3. Marlon Samuels, 4. Jason Mohammed (captain), 5. Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Keemo Paul, 8. Rayad Emrit, 9. Veerasammy Permaul, 10. Samuel Badree, 11. Kesrick Williams.

Paksitan’s Shoab Malik is expected to key the batting attack for the heavily favored home team against West Indies. Tom Dulat / Getty Images

To view the Pakistan vs. West Indies first T20 International cricket match live stream, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the entire West Indies tour of Pakistan for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the Pakistan vs. West Indies first T20I from Karachi.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

To watch the match in Pakistan, use the live stream provided by the state-run PTV Sports network, which may be accessed by visiting this link.