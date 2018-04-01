Princess-To-Be Meghan Markle’s First Kiss At 13 Revealed

He is now a musician and a television regular.

Meghan Markle is soon going to be a British royal and her first kiss with her husband Prince Harry will be televised for the whole world to witness. But who was the 36-year-old actress’ first kiss ever with?

According to People magazine, Markle’s first kiss happened when she was 13 years old and the boy she kissed was Joshua Silverstein. Silverstein is now a professional beatboxer and regularly appears in the TV show Drop the Mic. In a recent interview, the 36-year-old revealed that it was Markle who made the first move and it happened in theater camp.

“She kissed me! She worked up the courage and just made a move and I was probably surprised by it and I didn’t know it was going to happen but it happened.”

Silverstein claims that he doesn’t remember what the kiss felt like as it wasn’t his first kiss. He also described Markle as being a typical teenage girl.

“I don’t remember what the kiss felt like. It wasn’t my first kiss.” “We were theater nerds. She was a sweet, sweet kid. It was theater so we were all awkward in our own ways but she was a typical teenage girl.”

Joshua Silverstein. Maury Phillips / Getty Images

And Silverstein’s claims can be verified. Markle herself had apparently revealed details regarding her first kiss back in 2013, long before she was set to be a royal. In an interview with Larry King, Markle had revealed that her first kiss ever was indeed with Silverstein.

“Joshua Silverstein! It was in L.A. I was 13. It wasn’t in Catholic school. It was at a summer camp and I kissed him!”

Markle was then asked if she had kept up with Silverstein, to which she responded she had not and that she had no idea what he was doing at the time. Joshua makes frequent appearances in shows such as Late Show with James Corden and Drop the Mic. Let’s hope his recent interview gets him reacquainted with Markle and earns him an invitation to the royal wedding in May.

Here is Markle’s full interview with Larry King along with her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams.

Meghan and Prince Harry are busy at the moment preparing for their wedding. The couple announced their engagement in November last year and are set to get married in May. The couple have so far sent an invitation to around 600 people for the wedding. Although it isn’t clear who has and has not been invited, it is believed that Harry’s older brother Prince William will assume the role of the best man, reciprocating Harry’s role in his own wedding to Kate Middleton back in 2011.