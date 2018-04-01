’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Release Date Rumor: Netflix Remains Silent On Release, But May Have Dropped Big Hint

There were viral rumors that '13 Reasons Why' could be released on March 31, but the real release date may have already been revealed.

The 13 Reasons Why Season 2 release date has been something of a mystery, with rumors spreading that Netflix may be planning a surprise release this weekend.

While that rumor ultimately didn’t pan out, a new report from the Express on the show may have accidentally given a major hint about when fans can expect to see 13 Reasons Why coming back. The report noted the viral rumors spreading this week that Netflix was releasing 13 Reasons Why on March 31, which came in large part due to a fake poster claiming that would be the release date.

So far, Netflix has given no indication when Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will actually be released, but the Express report could give a major hint when discussing plans to offer early screenings of the show.

“[The March 31 release date is] also looking unlikely after fans were given the opportunity to get tickets to watch the series before it aired. “Taking place in Los Angeles, attendees must be available to watch the series for three days, Friday 30 March, Saturday 31 March, and Wednesday 4 April.”

In its bid to compete with movie studios and television networks, Netflix has been ramping up its use of advanced screenings in the past few months. For the Will Smith movie Bright, Netflix offered a screening on a large-screen television inside of its Hollywood offices, CNET reported. And just last week, Netflix held a screening of the movie, The Discovery, at the Austin Film Festival.

The timing of these advanced screenings may provide a major clue about when Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will be released. Netflix held both of these screenings about one week before the projects were actually released for viewing. If the final advanced screening of 13 Reasons Why takes place on April 4, then there is a strong chance that the show itself will be released sometime in the week that follows.

A year ago today, @13ReasonsWhy premiered. Endlessly proud of this project and all of the amazing people involved ❤️ Can’t wait to share season 2 with u. #13ReasonsWhy #oneyearlater | @netflix pic.twitter.com/bVfNFvJLKU — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) March 31, 2018

And because Netflix has a tendency to release popular shows and movies on the weekend, the strongest bet for the Season 2 release of 13 Reasons Why could be on Friday, April 6, or Saturday, April 7.

But fans who want to find out the exact release date for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will just have to hang tight; Netflix still has given no official indication of when it will premiere.