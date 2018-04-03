Jeremy Vuolo Treats Pregnant Jinger Duggar To Babymoon For Easter, Baby Bump Enters 24th Week

The 30-year-old pastor treats his pregnant wife to a mini babymoon in her 24th week of pregnancy.

Recently, the married members of the Duggar family have not shared their pregnancy journey on Instagram. Joy-Anna Duggar posted only a handful baby bump pictures during her nine months and never wrote about the experience of becoming a mother. Kendra Duggar went as far as to not open an Instagram account, limiting her updates via TLC and Duggar family blogs. So it was a refreshing surprise when Jinger Duggar decided to document the growth of her baby bump and update her fans on how she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are spending the nine months.

Even before Jinger and Jeremy made their baby announcement in January, they were very engaged with their fans on Instagram. Since they did not get pregnant right after their wedding, like many Duggars have, they got to create memories as a couple traveling all around the U.S., enjoying downtime together and getting to know each other’s families.

So when it came time to bring a child into the world, the couple felt more ready than ever.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Despite their short courtship, which only lasted for a month and caused many pregnancy rumors, according to Heavy, they chose to conceive much later in the marriage compared to her other sisters.

As an expectant mother, Jinger Duggar brought back an Instagram tradition that has been abandoned in the recent years. She started giving baby bump updates, clearly revealing how far along she is in her pregnancy and educating her followers on exactly how big the baby is at this stage.

It also looks like Jinger and Jeremy are creating new traditions to inspire future Duggar couples. Over the Easter weekend, they took a trip out to Austin, Texas, and spent the sunny day near Lake Travis.

They shared a selfie taken from their little babymoon trip, showing how at home they are with each other.

In the comments, the fans were in complete support of their relaxing trip to Lake Travis.

They also took time to renew their love and commitment toward each other.

Right now, Jinger has entered her 24th week of pregnancy, which means that she is over the halfway mark. With just 16 weeks to go, her Instagram followers are eager to see her baby bump grow.