Elizabeth Hurley Vs. Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Battle: Both Rock Tiny Two-Pieces To Promote Swimsuit Lines

Elizabeth Hurley and Emily Ratajkowski are both modeling their own animal print bikinis to promote their swimwear lines. See which one you prefer.

Elizabeth Hurley and Emily Ratajkowski have discovered that they don’t need to pay bikini models to rock their competing women’s swimwear lines. Instead, the beloved brunettes use their own bodies and their social media accounts to sell swimsuits. Who is winning this beachwear battle royale, the British Austin Powers actress or the American Gone Girl star?

On Saturday, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share a bikini selfie. As reported by the Daily Mail, the purpose of the 52-year-old actress’ picture was to promote her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Hurley revealed that the brand is currently having a sale, so she was evidently hoping that her Instagram post would catch the eye of women who are spending their Easter holiday hunting for the perfect summer swimsuit.

The Victoire Bikini that The Royals actress is wearing in her latest swimwear snapshot is priced at $182 for the top and bottoms on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach website. It’s a cheetah print string bikini that features gold chain details on the sides of the low-cut bottoms and at the bust. Hurley used her phone and two mirrors to give her Instagram followers a better look at the bikini. One of them was a magnifying mirror that was strategically arranged to make her bust look bigger.

Some of Elizabeth Hurley’s Instagram followers responded to her post by commenting on how youthful the actress looks for someone who has been on Earth for over five decades. One fan wrote that she doesn’t look much different than she did in her 20s, and it’s another star in this age range that she’s competing with for swimsuit sales.

At 26, I Feel Pretty actress Emily Ratajkowski is half of Elizabeth Hurley’s age. She’s also a model-turned-actress, and she also has her own swimwear line, Inamorata Swim. Ratajkowski is known for doffing her top in sexy photo shoots, so it should come as no surprise that she often shows more skin than Hurley to sell her bikinis and one-pieces. In two of Ratajkowski’s recent photos, she’s posing in nothing but her bikini bottoms and putting her backside on display in a revealing thong one-piece.

However, not all of Emily Ratajkowski’s bikini photos are NSFW. Like Hurley, she’s rocking her own animal print string bikini in a recent snapshot. However, its pattern is reptilian, not mammalian. Her red snake print Orpheus bikini is a bit less expensive than Hurley’s cheetah print suit at $150 for the top and bottoms.

Both Emily Ratajkowski and Elizabeth Hurley make their sexy photoshoots a family affair. As reported by People, Hurley’s 15-year-old son, Damian, often takes her bikini photos, and Ratajkowski recently revealed that she had her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, rub baby oil on her butt for one of her revealing photoshoots.

There’s no word on which stars’ swimsuit sales are higher, but the proof may be in the Instagram likes. Emily Ratajkowski’s professional photo has received over 990,000, while Elizabeth Hurley’s selfie has earned fewer than 90,000. With beach season coming up, it looks like the social media crowd prefers the “Blurred Lines” star’s red-hot bikini over the Bedazzled actress’ wild two-piece.