Watch Kansas Vs. Villanova 2018 Online: Final Four Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

The only two No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four will battle for a spot in the championship game.

In a game that looks like maybe it should be the men’s basketball championship game, fans will watch Kansas vs. Villanova live streaming online or televised coverage on Saturday night. The second of the Final Four games in San Antonio, Texas features the only two No. 1 seeds to win their regions and earn a shot at the National Championship. However, one of them won’t be playing this coming Monday night. Here’s the latest matchup preview including odds to win, points total, start time, TV channel, and how to watch Kansas vs. Villanova live streaming online.

In tonight’s game, the No. 1 seeds from the Midwest and East regions of the NCAA Tournament bracket will battle it out. The winner plays in the National Championship game against whichever team emerges from the Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan game. The Kansas Jayhawks and Villanova Wildcats are two programs which have achieved five championships during their school’s history in the college basketball tournament, with Jay Wright’s Nova team capturing the most recent of them. Two years ago, the Wildcats bested the North Carolina Tar Heels on a buzzer-beater shot to win the school’s second-ever National Championship. Could 2018 provide them with a third title banner to hang up?

During that championship run several tournaments ago, Nova had to get past the Jayhawks in Louisville, Kentucky on their way to the finals. They did just that, winning the game 64-59. Several of the players involved in that contest will be on the court again today, including now-senior guard Devonte Graham for the Kansas Jayhawks, as well as Villanova’s star guard Jalen Brunson. Both are likely to find their way into the NBA next season despite the result of this particular game.

However, the Odds Shark website believes that the Wildcats will be the ones headed to the championship game on Monday night, as they’ve predicted a final score of 79-71 in favor of Villanova. However, the latest consensus point spread for tonight’s contest is five points in favor of the Wildcats, with an over/under points total around 155 points for the complete game.

Saturday night’s Kansas vs. Villanova Final Four game is scheduled to begin at 8:49 p.m. Eastern Time. This game will be presented live on television on the TBS channel. Live streaming is available for cable and satellite subscribers through the NCAA.com website or compatible apps. There is also live streaming on the TBS website or their compatible apps.

For viewers without access to cable or satellite TV or the live stream options, there are subscription services available which provide TBS live streaming and on-demand content. These include Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV. Customers should check out the individual websites for more specifics on how to sign up for any free trial offers and watch tonight’s Kansas vs. Villanova game live stream feed.