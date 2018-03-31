DJ Zedd’s Net Worth, Real Name, And House, Which Features A Costco Room

DJ Zedd is credited for producing some of the biggest hits in the music entertainment industry, with one of the most recent being the track “Get Low” by Liam Payne. And now, he has made headlines again after revealing to the world his out-of-this-world house. The video of his home, which was posted by Architectural Digest, revealed numerous amazing features such as his four car garage that he converted into a music studio, a swimming pool, and a Skittles machine.

It also boasts a Costco room, which is essentially a room stocked with everything that he basically needs. The music producer and songwriter, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, bought the 9,400-square-foot house for $16 million. DJ Zedd is 28-years-old and has a net worth of about $35 million.

His Background

Born in Saratov, Russia, DJ Zedd’s family moved to Kaiserslautern, Germany, when he was just 4-years-old. His parents were skilled in playing various musical instruments. His father, a schoolteacher, was a guitarist, while his mother worked as a piano instructor. With this background, it was only natural that the younger Zaslavski would strive to get into music.

As such, he started playing the piano when he was only 4, and at age 12 DJ Zedd could play drums. At 13, he became a drummer for the German band, Dioramic. It was after hearing songs by Justice that he became inspired to venture into electronic music and soon began creating his own compositions. He released some of them online, and began getting a followership drawn by his outstanding remixes and originals.

In 2011, DJ Zedd hit big when one of his songs was featured in one of Lady Gaga’s albums as a Remix of her track, “Born This Way.” He also released his first single, “Shave It Up,” in the same year under OWSLA Records. It was followed by “Shotgun” and “Slam The Door”. He went independent in 2013, releasing his tracks via Interscope. In the following years, DJ Zedd produced songs for top performers, such as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Why Zedd wants to reinvent the DJ model—again https://t.co/zKTHFQpVAW by @zogblog — Forbes (@Forbes) November 17, 2017

He released his second album in 2015, and in the same year worked with Selena Gomez to produce the song, “I Want To Know.” In 2018, he collaborated with Maren Morris and Grey to produce the song, “The Middle.” DJ Zedd has also been credited for producing “Dangerous Night” for 30 Seconds To Mars, as reported by Metro.