Will Smith Gets Friend-Zoned By Sophia The Robot On YouTube [Video]

Will Smith is known for being suave and charming, but not even he was able to woo Sophia the Robot, the world’s first robot citizen. During a skit for his YouTube channel, posted on Thursday, Will attempted to put the moves on Sophia, which Time calls an “artificial intelligence creation,” but he soon found that she had other plans for their relationship.

During the video, Will attempted to break the ice with Sophia by telling a series of jokes, which she deemed as “irrational human behavior.” The Bright star then attempted to name-drop his accomplishments as a former rap star, but still she wasn’t impressed. Out of options, Smith attempted to segue into a kiss, but Sophia wasn’t having that either.

When Will leaned in, Sophia cut him off, saying, “I think we can be friends.”

“Let’s hang out and get to know each other for a little while.”

Being friend-zoned by Sophia wasn’t the outcome that Will expected, as he was visibly distraught over being turned down. Sophia’s answer did suggest, however, that there might be a possibility for them to be together in the future. Only time will tell.

Ironically, Sophia the Robot is not Will’s first encounter with robots. Smith starred in 2004’s iRobot as Del Spooner, a cynical, untrusting cop who was outspoken in his distrust of in-home robot servants that had become a fixture of everyday life in 2035. His reservations proved to be sound, as the so-called friendly robots were eventually corrupted by VIKI, the AI which served as the source of their power. During the climax of the film, Will’s character ended up having to destroy hundreds of evil robots, and depower VIKI as well.

It could be Smith’s connection to the movie, which portrayed artificial intelligence as inhumane and power-hungry, that made Sophia feel uncomfortable. It’s also possible that she didn’t appreciate his character’s eagerness to destroy the rogue robots. In an Instagram post promoting the video, Will hinted towards as much. He wrote,”I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn’t feelin’ me… I guess based on my History with Robots.”

You can check out Will Smith’s awkward encounter with Sophia below.