Frank Stallone, Who Called David Hogg A ‘P*ssy,’ Once Needed Sylvester To Ask ‘SNL’ To Stop Making Fun Of Him

Frank Stallone called shooting survivor David Hogg a “p*ssy” in a Twitter attack on Saturday — the same Frank Stallone who two decades earlier needed his big brother Sylvester to ask Saturday Night Live to stop being so mean to Frank in their Weekend Update segments.

Frank became the latest right-leaning celebrity to take aim at the student-survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where in February a gunman killed 17 people. As Mediaite noted, Stallone took to Twitter to single out one of the most vocal activists, David Hogg, calling him a series of slurs and openly wishing that he would be sucker punched.

“This David Hogg p*ssy is getting a little big for his britches,” Stallone wrote in a tweet that was later deleted. “I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little b****. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk”

Stallone went on to spar with some people who took issue with his attacks on the school shooting survivor.

“Oh I’m a bully but these privileged teens who [sic] no respect to anyone have a free path to their arrogance,” he wrote. “Most of the dopes that say things only claim to fame is my brother. Look at my resume you uninformed liberal dunce cap wearing clowns”

But as Frank Stallone was calling David Hogg a “coward” and “p*ssy,” others were pointing out that Frank once needed his brother to get Saturday Night Live to stop being so mean to him. Frank Stallone was a frequent target for Norm Macdonald’s barbs on Weekend Update, but apparently had enough of it and his brother stepped in to help.

As LA Weekly noted, Sylvester Stallone once hosted SNL and asked them to “take it easy” on Frank, who was a fledgling boxer and actor.

But Frank Stallone is not the only one taking aim at the student activists. This week, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took to Twitter to mock David Hogg after he received rejection notices from colleges he had applied to, leading to a boycott of her show’s advertisers. She has since apologized, but Hogg said he would not accept the apology until she told other Fox News personalities to stop launching attacks against the student activists.

WAIT. This is really the best way to enjoy Frank Stallone. https://t.co/iWkooK1iPX — Geoff Edgers (@geoffedgers) March 31, 2018

Frank Stallone, most famous for being the brother of director/actor Sylvester Stallone, took to Twitter on Saturday to call Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg a “p*ssy” — only to cowardly delete it after being barraged with criticism and scorn. https://t.co/jjbSSBwduM — EssenViews/Commentary (@essenviews) March 31, 2018

Frank Stallone has apparently backed off his criticism, deleting his tweets attacking David Hogg. And his brother’s appeal to Saturday Night Live worked as well — the show stopped mocking Frank Stallone after Sylvester’s plea, LA Weekly noted.