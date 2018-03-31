WWE Finally Announces Hillbilly Jim’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor

The WWE has revealed that a WWE Hall of Fame star will induct Hillbilly Jim this Friday night.

One of the most controversial entrants into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame is Hillbilly Jim. While the big country boy was hugely popular in the ’80s, he did little above the mid-card and was painted mostly as a Hulk Hogan fanboy who made it to the big time as a WWE superstar. As a result, the recent news that Hulk Hogan has been in talks with the WWE to do something for the company, many fans wondered if he would end up as the inductor for Hillbilly Jim. As a matter of fact, when asked about it, Hillbilly Jim said that he would love for Hulk Hogan to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, the WWE had other ideas and announced on Saturday that “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart would induct Hillbilly Jim into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night in New Orleans.

Hillbilly Jim And His WWE Credentials

Hillbilly Jim was a hugely popular babyface when he entered the WWE. He sat in the front row as a fan and watched Hulk Hogan matches, proclaiming himself as Hogan’s No. 1 fan. When Rowdy Roddy Piper invited him to an episode of Piper’s Pit and offered to train him to become a wrestler, Hillbilly Jim said no and asked for Hulk Hogan to train him.

That entrenched Hillbilly Jim as a beloved fan favorite and an ally of Hulk Hogan. Jim wore overalls to the ring with a theme song calling him a “good ole country boy.” Soon his relatives showed up with Uncle Elmer and Cousin Luke, and the rest is history.

Hillbilly Jim was part of the WWE from 1984 until 1990 as a wrestler and from 1995 as the manager of the Godwinn brothers, who the WWE introduced as Hillbilly Jim’s cousins. Hillbilly Jim never held a title in the WWE, but he did manage the Godwinn’s to the tag team titles.

WWE

Jimmy Hart And Hillbilly Jim

The best part of Hillbilly Jim’s career came as a friend to Hulk Hogan, making Hogan the perfect person to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, Hulk Hogan has problems in the media due to his termination from the WWE for racial comments.

When explaining why “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart is the perfect person to induct Hillbilly Jim, the WWE stated that Hart was the villainous manager who sent his wrestlers out to beat Jim. However, once they retired, the WWE claims they became close friends.

The WWE Hall of Fame takes place on Friday night, April 6, and will air on the WWE Network.