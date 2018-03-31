WWE News: The Real Reason Hulk Hogan Showed Up At A WWE Event This Week

Hulk Hogan showed up at a WWE event this week and the WWE made sure people understood why.

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. However, after a video hit online that had Hogan making racist comments about an associate of his daughter Brooke Hogan, the WWE immediately fired him and took drastic measures. The WWE removed almost all mention of him from their website, including removing his name from their WWE Hall of Fame. WWE superstars were also told not to mention Hulk in interviews. However, most fans believed it was a matter of time before Hogan returned and when he attended a WWE-sponsored event this week and photographers snapped photos of Hogan and Triple H together, the WWE rumors hit overdrive. However, the WWE personally released a statement explaining the real reason Hulk Hogan showed up at the WWE event.

Hulk Hogan Attends Andre The Giant Documentary Screening

On Thursday night, the upcoming HBO documentary about the life and career of Andre the Giant received a theatrical screening. Many people attended the screening, and two photographs hit online that showed Hulk Hogan with WWE superstar Big Show and WWE executive Triple H.

When the photograph of Hulk Hogan and Triple H hit the Internet, speculation ran rampant. However, while the two shared a conversation at the WWE documentary premiere, there is nothing to this other than Hogan honoring his long-time friend Andre the Giant by attending the screening.

“Did you hear about the ratings for #Roseanne? People are loving revivals brother! Picture it…New episodes of Thunder in Paradise on #WWE Network!” – Hulk Hogan Triple H: pic.twitter.com/3sKo0mQ7jj — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 30, 2018

According to the WWE (via Pro Wrestling Sheet), this was not indicative of any talks between Hulk Hogan and the company about a return.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him.”

Hulk Hogan And His Future With The WWE

However, with that said, there has been recent news that Hulk Hogan has been talking with the WWE about a possible return in some way. According to PWInsider last week, Hulk Hogan has been in talks with the WWE to work alongside the WWE but not to return as an on-screen character.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”

This is a nice first step. There were WWE rumors that Hulk Hogan might come back and be the inductor for Hillbilly Jim at the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend. However, that was shot down today when the WWE announced that Hulk Hogan’s old manager “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart would induct Hillbilly Jim instead.