Watch Loyola-Chicago Vs. Michigan 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Final Four Odds

The 2018 NCAA Tournament's biggest Cinderella story tries to reach the championship stage.

On Saturday evening, March Madness will erupt as the Final Four starts with Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan live streaming online and televised coverage. The Ramblers are still considered one of the biggest underdogs in years. However, they’ve continued to prove everyone wrong when being labeled as that. Meanwhile, a Michigan Wolverines program that wasn’t necessarily picked to get this far, has shown themselves to be dominant. Here’s the latest game preview for tonight with matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch Loyola vs. Michigan live streaming online.

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers have made it this far in the tournament thanks to well-executed play and superb coaching which has helped them outlast their opponents. There may have been a small bit of luck or faith on their side, thanks to Sister Mary Jean, and it seems to have carried them all the way to San Antonio, Texas. The Ramblers have ousted Miami-Florida, Tennessee, Nevada, and Kansas State from the NCAA bracket. However, there are those expecting that in today’s game, the Michigan Wolverines, coached by Jim Beilein, will be the team that finally ousts Loyola after their magical run.

Beilein, who has been the head coach of the Wolverines for over a decade now gave praise to the opponents by saying he doesn’t consider the Ramblers a “Cinderella” team.

“I’ve seen the great stories of the so-called Cinderella teams. They’re not Cinderella anymore. When you win 30 games, you’re not a Cinderella team, you’re really good, and this team is really, really, really — that’s three reallys — good.” “Everybody knows it that has played them, and I know that will be our biggest thing, to make sure our kids know that…We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

USA Today presented a panel of five of their writers giving their Final Four predictions, with just two of them taking Loyola to win. If that happens, then Scott Gleeson and Dan Wolken will get to do some bragging to their colleagues, although another upset by Loyola at this point may not be quite as shocking.

As one might expect, the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago are listed as the underdogs for the betting picture, once again. The Odds Shark website lists them as five-point underdogs at the moment against the favored Wolverines. Michigan is priced from -245 to -275 on the moneyline compared to a +215 or higher price for the underdog team. Tonight’s points total for over/under bettors has been listed at a consensus of 130 points, as of this report.

Saturday night’s Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan Final Four game is scheduled to begin at 6:09 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers can watch the live televised coverage on the TBS channel via cable, satellite, or streaming services. Cable and satellite viewers can log into the NCAA.com website or their compatible apps to view tonight’s game live online. In addition, the TBS website or their compatible apps should also give cable and satellite customers the ability to watch the game live streaming.

For those without access to these options, a free trial of a TV channel streaming service may be in order. Among them are DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation View, and Sling TV. Several of these providers offer the ability to watch live and on-demand television content, including tonight’s TBS programming. See more details at the specific sites for any trial offer requirements.