Mother Of Five Shot And Killed In Driveway Of Georgia Home—Shooter Identified

Sharika Bowman was about to take her 13-year-old son to school when she was murdered in cold blood.

Authorities in DeKalb County, Georgia have identified the person they suspect shot and killed a 35-year-old mother of five, Sharika Bowman, in the driveway of her home, 11 Alive reported.

Police officials are looking for Keitran Foots, 30, who is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend and father of two of her children.

According to a DeKalb County police spokesperson, Lonzy Robertson, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Friday. Bowman apparently returned to her home in the 4700 block of Wyndham Road in Stone Mountain from an early appointment to pick up her son, 13, and take him to school.

Not long after pulling into her driveway, authorities say Foots approached her with a gun and shot several rounds into the red SUV where she was waiting for her son, striking the mother of five children—whose ages range from one-month-old to 13-years-old.

Bowman’s son was still in the home during the time of the shooting, and he immediately called 911 after hearing shots.

When Stone Mountain Police officials arrived at the scene, they found Bowman dead inside her vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Five bullet holes could be seen on the driver’s side of the SUV, police say.

Bowman was a licensed practical nurse who was attending school to become a registered nurse. She was making great strides to provide a better life for herself and her children, family say.

Relatives are devastated by the tragic and sudden death of the Stone Mountain mother, whose children will now grow up without a mother. The family now wants justice.

Residents in the area say they were stunned by the fatal shooting. One neighbor was able to show DeKalb County Police surveillance footage from his home that may have captured the violent shooting. He says that he hopes he is able to help catch the person who killed Bowman.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Foots, who is described as a 5-foot-11 man weighing 150 pounds, possibly fled the scene in a black 2012 Hyundai Genesis before officers arrived.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850.

Foots is considered armed and dangerous.