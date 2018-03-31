WWE News: The Real Reason Rey Mysterio Won’t Return For WrestleMania 34

Huge WWE rumors had Rey Mysterio making his WWE return at WrestleMania 34. Here is what Mysterio had to say about it.

There have been a lot of rumors circulating about Rey Mysterio since he appeared as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match in January. Mysterio was rumored to be in discussions about a WWE return, signed up to work for a new upstart promotion in Nashville that he is also a partial owner of, and scheduled a match with Jushin Thunder Liger for New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, an injury at WrestleFest for Northeast Wrestling caused Mysterio to pull out of the NJPW match, and his WWE future was in doubt. A brand-new interview by Below the Belt (via Wrestling Inc) with Rey Mysterio has squashed all those rumors.

Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 34 Rumors

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill that had Rey Mysterio returning at WrestleMania 34 anyway. The most prominent rumor was a little man-giant tag team combination with Braun Strowman, something Vince McMahon is rumored to have a considerable interest in seeing.

The popularity of Braun Strowman teaming with the much smaller Alexa Bliss during the WWE Mixed Match Challenge proves that a big man-small man tag team with Rey Mysterio could have promise. However, it was the injuries that Mysterio suffered that has put a halt to any possibility of a WrestleMania 34 return.

Rajesh Nirgude / AP Images

Rey Mysterio’s Future With The WWE

In the interview on Below the Belt, Rey Mysterio explained the extent of the injury he suffered at WrestleFest. Mysterio said that he suffered a torn bicep and chose not to have surgery to correct it. He said that the injury is a full tear, but he is opting for therapy and that he hopes to return to the ring sometime in April.

WrestleMania 34 takes place in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8. In the interview, Rey Mysterio said that he would not be wrestling at the show, shooting down any and all rumors. He did say that the card is “off the hook” and he is looking forward to watching “a lot of good matches.”

Rey Mysterio also said that he is still negotiating with the WWE on a return and met with doctors in Birmingham to get his current health evaluated. Mysterio had to skip out on the NJPW show, but he still showed up at the event to talk to the fans. Mysterio also has bookings in May with more independent promotions.