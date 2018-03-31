Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Co Stars Zac Efron And Alexandra Daddario Have A ‘Complicated’ Relationsh

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario co-starred in the Baywatch reboot alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson last summer. The two played love interests in the movie and since then, have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Just a few days ago, the two were seen taking a stroll with their puppies and also visited at a neighborhood pet store. They apparently bought dog goodies at Tailwaggers in Los Feliz.

And although nothing has been confirmed yet, a source who spoke to People has revealed that the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship, but are not officially dating. When asked about their relationship in May last year, Alexandra Daddario offered the following statement in regard to this.

“I don’t know that I started it. We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends.”

This was while speaking to E! News. Responding to her fans on social media who suggested that the two should be a couple, she offered a glimmer of hope and joked about them having very blue-eyed kids.

Earlier this month, Zac wished her a happy birthday via an Instagram post that read, “Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to, stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario.”

On the success of Baywatch, which they co-starred with Dwayne Johnson, it was widely regarded to be a flop. And just a few days ago, “The Rock” officially accepted the Razzie Award on behalf of its filmmakers. Ticket sales for the film were originally forecasted to reach about $40 million on its opening day but only hit $18.5 million. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes rated it 18 percent, which is incredibly low.

Although “The Rock” did a good job of defending it on the site, he finally admitted that it was bad. The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, celebrate the best of the worst Hollywood films. Through the video, he said he appreciated the experience, although the movie didn’t work, but, nevertheless, humbly accepted the award.

On its Box Office performance, Baywatch has up to now grossed $177,856,751 with its overseas market accounting for over two-thirds of this. Dwayne Johnson has just finished filming Rampage, which is set to hit theatres on April 13. On the other hand, Zac Efron will be playing Ted Bundy in the upcoming biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.