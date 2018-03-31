Celebrity Deaths March 2018: Whom We Lost This Month

This list will not include any celebrities whose deaths occur in the waning hours of today.

As March 2017 draws to a close, it’s time for the Inquisitr to take a look at the celebrity deaths that have taken place so far this month. NOTE: This list is not exhaustive, and will likely exclude some people considered “celebrities” by some readers but not others.

DuShon Monique Brown: Born November 30, 1968 in Chicago, Brown made a name for herself as a character actress in the 2000s and 2010s, and was perhaps best known for her roles on Prison Break and Chicago Fire. She died March 23 at the age of 49 after complaining of chest pains, according to The Daily Mirror. As of this writing, her official cause of death has not been determined, though she is believed to have died of a heart attack.

David Ogden Stiers: Born October 31, 1942 in Peoria, Illinois, he made a career on Broadway in the 1970s. He followed up that success with what would likely be his most famous role, as the curmudgeonly and fastidious Major Frank Burns on M*A*S*H. This was followed by several TV appearances throughout the 1980s, particularly in several Perry Mason spots, and then went on to do renowned voice work in movies, including roles such as Cogsworth in 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in Pocahontas, as well as Dr. Jumba Jookiba in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. He died on March 3, at age 75 of complications of bladder cancer.

The STAR TREK TIMELINES team is saddened at the passing of actor David Ogden Stiers. We have been working on his character, Timicin, for some time and are now proud to add him to our game. pic.twitter.com/m4iOecIuTx — Star Trek Timelines (@STTimelines) March 20, 2018

Stephen Hawking: rare is the scientist who achieves fame outside of the world of academia, or whose accomplishments resonate outside the scientific community. Carl Sagan, Bill Nye, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and of course, Stephen Hawking, are some of the few to have achieved celebrity status.

Born January 8, 1942 in Oxford, Hawking had begun making a name for himself as a gifted physicist by his early twenties. Not coincidentally, it was also when he was in his early twenties that illness began to catch up with him. Diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, the young scientist was given two years to live in 1963.

Streets filled for Stephen Hawking’s funeral today pic.twitter.com/OYwt2CFnH3 — Haskan Kaya (@HaskanKaya) March 31, 2018

Hawking, of course, outlived his diagnosis for decades, eventually being confined to a wheelchair and using adaptive devices to write and speak, but nevertheless continuing to live, work, and write, for another 50 years.

And write he did: over a dozen books, according to his foundation, including the best-selling A Brief History of Time.

On March 14, Hawking’s illness caught up with him. He died “peacefully,” according to his family at the age of 76.