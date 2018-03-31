Sanaa Lathan: Actress Who Allegedly Bit Beyonce Was Once Rumored To Be Having Affair With Denzel Washington

Lathan was identified as the mystery actress who bit Beyonce, 'Page Six' reported.

Sanaa Lathan has always been a hot target for celebrity gossip, even before she allegedly bit Beyoncé’s face.

This week, Page Six reported that Lathan was the one who bit the singer at a VIP event in December, an incident that actress Tiffany Haddish had described to GQ. The Page Six report cited multiple sources who all said it was Lathan who bit Beyonce — though they said it was all in jest.

That recalled another famous time that Sanaa Lathan was a target for tabloid gossip — when she allegedly had an affair with Denzel Washington.

This week’s report claimed that Sanaa Lathan was talking to Jay Z at a D’Usse VIP party after Jay Z’s concert when Beyonce stepped in. Lathan responded by “playfully” biting her on the chin, the report claimed. As the Daily Mail reported, Lathan denies the rumors.

Haddish’s comment had sparked an internet-wide hunt to find out just who bit Beyonce and whether it was serious or just a joke. Though she may not have been serious about it, Sanaa Lathan apparently caused quite a stir at the party.

“It was a big thing in the moment at the party, everyone was talking about how anyone would dare to do that,” a source told Page Six.

Sanaa Lathan 'confirmed' as the person who bit Beyoncé… but Love & Basketball star still denies it https://t.co/mWU8Q8EeuP — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 31, 2018

Sanaa Lathan is no stranger to the gossip pages. Many years ago, the actress was rumored to have had an affair with Denzel Washington after they worked together on the movie Out of Time. The actress would later address the rumors, saying that people were reading too much into their on-screen chemistry and that nothing was actually happening in real life.

“(The rumor) got started because the movie had a love scene with Denzel, and people took that and translated it to real life,” Sanaa told USA Today in 2006. “They said I was pregnant with Denzel’s child, and people were calling my mother, saying I’m having his baby. It’s frustrating. People are going to talk no matter what.”

Denzel Washington also denied that he was having an affair behind his wife of more than 30 years, Pauletta. The story eventually faded away, as did rumors that Denzel was headed for divorce.

There is still no proof that Sanaa Lathan was the one who bit Beyoncé’s face, just as there was no proof that she and Denzel Washington had an affair.