Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Slammed For Restraining Sons During Progressive Date Night, Reports ‘In Touch’

The former reality stars had an idea for a baby-sitter free date, but not everyone went for it.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dillard have certainly been the center of many controversies recently, and the pair’s latest stems from their “progressive date night,” in which their sons were “restrained.” The young couple, who just returned from their “mission trip” to Mexico, sat in the car doing what they called a “progressive dinner” in which they got appetizers and food from several different restaurants. The date-night was babysitter free due to the fact that their sons sat in the backseats in their car seats. The pair broadcast their “innovative” idea on Jill’s Instagram Live, but not everyone was a fan of their idea.

In Touch Weekly reports that the website Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, had many people criticizing their idea for a date night, including the fact that their sons sat “restrained” in their car seats the entire time. One commenter stated that Derick seemed “totally weird” in the video and that he called the children sitting in their car seats as “progressive babysitters.”

This isn’t the first time Jill and Derick have been criticized for their child-rearing skills. It has been speculated that the pair uses the controversial “blanket training” technique, in which the parent wraps the child up very tightly and doesn’t allow him or her to move. If he or she does move, they are hit with a ruler or other object.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard no longer appear on her family’s television show, Counting On. This is due to the fact that Derick made a series of disparaging tweets about fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings, stating that being transgender is a myth and that God only assigns two genders. Although he stated this about the I Am Jazz star, he also offered to take her out for coffee, along with Parkland shooting survivor, Emma Gonzalez.

Derick states that he and Jill were not fired from the show, but quit because they decided their lives were “going in a different direction.” Instead, Derick claims, that they are pursuing other interests. He has also told fans that he was not paid for his TLC appearances, and instead claims he was an unpaid volunteer.