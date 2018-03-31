Celebrity Deaths 2018: Whom We’ve Lost So Far This Year

Just like 2016, 2017, and every year that ever has been or ever will be, 2018 has claimed some beloved celebrities.

As March 2017 draws to a close, it's time for the Inquisitr to take a look at the celebrity deaths that have taken place so far this year. Not unlike any other year, 2018 has seen its share of beloved celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, art, history, and science.

January

Dolores O’Riordan: The Cranberries lead singer, who had battled depression and substance abuse issues throughout her life, passed away on January 15 at the age of 46. As of this writing, no official cause of death has been revealed, according to Rolling Stone, pending autopsy results that will be released in or after April.

Keith Jackson: the voice of American college football, whose folksy expression “Whoa Nellie!’ became a catchphrase, died January 12 at age 89.

Doreen Tracy: One of the original Mouseketeers, Tracy, 74, had battled cancer during the last two years of her life. She passed away on January 10 of complications of pneumonia.

Eddie Clark: the last living member of the original Motörhead lineup, passed away January 10 at age 67, also of pneumonia.

Jerry Van Dyke: Brother of legendary comedian Dick Van Dyke, Jerry was also a comic actor, whose most recent credits include The Middle. He died on January 5 at age 86.

John Young: the ninth man to walk on the Moon died January 5 at age 87.

February

Billy Graham: America’s Pastor, as he had become known, ministered to 12 presidents throughout his decades-long career behind the pulpit. He died on February 21 at the age of 99.

John Mahoney: the British-born actor, perhaps best known for playing the curmudgeonly father of Niles and Frasier on the hit Frasier, died on February 4 at the age of 77.

Dennis Edwards: the former lead singer of The Temptations died on February 2 at age 74.

March

DuShon Monique Brown: the character actress, best known for parts on Prison Break and Chicago Fire, died March 23 at the age of 49. As of this writing, her official cause of death has not been determined.

Stephen Hawking: the famous physicist, scientist, and author, who made complex concepts of Physics accessible to millions of readers, died March 14, at age 76. He had battled ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for most of his adult life.

David Ogden Stiers: Not unlike John Mahoney, Stiers was another actor most known for his role as an angry crank, as Major Frank Burns on M*A*S*H. He died March 3, at the age of 75, of complications of bladder cancer.