Meghan Markle’s Favorite Lipstick Was Inspired By A Probable Wedding Guest For Her Nuptials To Prince Harry

With her natural makeup and soft, undone wavy hair, the 36-year-old has caught the attention of beauty lovers all over the world.

Soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle has a beauty routine that seems to be effortless. With her natural makeup and soft, undone wavy hair, the 36-year-old has caught the attention of beauty lovers all over the world. And now, fans can recreate Markle’s signature look and skincare regimen thanks to industry insiders who have revealed her must-have products. And it turns out, her favorite lipstick shade has the name of one of her wedding guests.

According to People Magazine, Markle loves the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, which is a taupe-y nude shade named after Victoria Beckham. Tilbury has also created a shade inspired by Kate Middleton called The Duchess.

The former Suits actress is also a fan of the Japanese skincare brand Tatcha’s Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder – a dry powder massaged on the skin to exfoliate dry, dead skin cells.

Other products that Markle uses in her daily beauty routine include FRESH Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 because she says it is the best lip balm she has found. Markle says that it gives her soft, kissable, buttery lips and she swears by it.

Markle also loves Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Scented Body Wash because it has a great smell and it lasts so long, and she gives her hair an extra boost when needed with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray.

To apply a natural layer of coverage to let her freckles shine through, Markle uses a beauty blender, and to get a healthy glow, she prefers NARS blush in Orgasm. The perfect rosy flush tone brightens the face, and fans can get it at Sephora for just $30.

Markle maintains her glow with Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum and reveals that you can look more alive when you curl your eyelashes with Shu Uemura eyelash curler.

Another product she can always count on is the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen, a cult classic that the future princess claims will make you “look relatively alive” even after a 17-hour workday.

Fans can find this next favorite at any drugstore, and it’s not going to break the bank. Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion is a product Markle swears by, and she says that it is her favorite lotion on the market. And, you can find it for only $9 a bottle.

Biore Daily Cleansing Cloths and Laura Mercier Radiance Foundation Primer are also in Markle’s beauty bag, and the cool thing about each and every one of these products is that fans can find them online and try them out themselves.

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.