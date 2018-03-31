‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Still ‘Hopelessly Single,’ Could Jonathan Hartono Be The One That Got Away?

When he was younger, Hartono spent summers with the Duggar family as an Indonesian exchange student, and in 2010 he and Jana spent time together during a mission trip to Southeast Asia.

If she lived in the real world, 28-year-old Counting On star Jana Duggar could have her own place and be following her passions while living a full life doing whatever she wants. But she lives in Duggar world, which means she still lives at home in a room with her little sisters and is waiting for the day she meets the right guy to marry and have kids with. But, is it possible Duggar already met the one for her, and she let him get away?

In Touch Weekly recently dug into Duggar’s past and discovered that there is a guy that the reality star should maybe consider giving another shot: Jonathan Hartono.

When he was younger, Hartono spent summers with the Duggar family as an Indonesian exchange student, and in 2010, he and Jana spent time together during a mission trip to Southeast Asia.

The rumors that Duggar and Hartono were courting started to swirl when he went bowling with family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar last May – a ritual that occurs when someone asks to court one of the 19 Duggar kids.

Around the same time, Hartono talked about how excited he was to meet “the Spurge,” Jessa Duggar’s son Spurgeon Seewald, and that gave fans the idea that he would be a good dad.

But, as soon as the rumor started to spread that something was going on between Hartono and the oldest Duggar daughter, the family addressed it and shut it down with a post on the family blog.

“Many of our readers have been asking if the rumor is true, so we wanted to inform you that it is not. Jonathan has confirmed that he is still single and not in a relationship,” read the post.

Ironically, the family confirmed in the statement the single status of Hartono but didn’t mention anything specific about Jana.

Now, almost a year later, Jana is still single and waiting for Mr. Right. And she says it isn’t always easy, especially when she sees her married siblings getting together and going out without her because she isn’t part of the group.

But maybe Hartono is Jana’s Mr. Right, since they do have a lot in common, and he appears to be more adventurous, fun, and free-spirited than the members of her family. But, he does live across the globe, so that might not be the best option for Jana. However, there is another guy not too far away that might be an even better fit.

Nathan Bates, star of Bringing Up Bates, has been spending time with the Duggar family recently, and fans love the idea him and Jana getting together.

When it comes to having things in common, Jana and Nathan both come from families with 19 kids, both of their families have reality TV shows, faith is important in each of their lives, and they both got their education via homeschooling.

Plus, the Duggars and Bates have been friends for more than two decades, and now the internet is ready for a Duggar-Bates wedding, and fans think Jana and Nathan are the perfect candidates.

Back in 2015, Nathan’s sister Erin said that since both families have 19 kids and they spend so much time together, at some point, there is going to be an attraction somewhere. And, even though she isn’t sure where yet, it’s gonna happen.

The latest season of Counting On wrapped up this past week on TLC, but new episodes of Bringing Up Bates air Thursday nights on the UP network.

Jana Duggar and the rest of her famous family return with new episodes of Counting On this summer.